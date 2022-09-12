Read full article on original website
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
🔒 Don’t shop in bulk? These Costco, Sam’s Club perks might make a membership worthwhile anyway
HOUSTON – Wholesalers like Costco and Sam’s Club appeal to shoppers because they give members the ability to buy in bulk, which can mean securing better per-item prices that can lead to significant savings. But what if bulk buying doesn’t work for you?. Costco and Sam’s Club...
Click2Houston.com
Waterfront views without end: Sugar Land home on market for $2.7M makes the most of its infinity pool
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land home with an infinity swimming pool and lakefront views is on the market for $2,798,880. The six-bedroom, 6,448 square-foot house has six and one half bathrooms and sits on a 17,141 square-foot lot. The views of the water are central to the...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Memorial area has midcentury modern jewel tucked in the trees; See ‘one-of-a-kind classic’ on market for $1.7M
HOUSTON – A Memorial-area home in the midcentury modern style is on the market for $1,799,000. The updated home at 503 Timber Terrace Road -- called a “one-of-a-kind classic” -- was originally designed by architect Philip G. Willard and completed in 1955. This 4,628-square foot house has...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Popular Heights bar expanding to Montrose 🍸
HOUSTON – The founders of Grinder’s Coffee Bar, The CBD Apothecary, and Wild in the Heights announced that they will soon open a second Wild location in Montrose. Wild Montrose is located at 1609 Westheimer in the space formerly occupied by UB Preserv. It is scheduled to open on Sept. 19.
Click2Houston.com
Houston doctor pays $240K for wrongful receipt of retirement benefit payments from deceased mother: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Houston doctor has agreed to pay $240,000 to resolve allegations he wrongfully received government retirement benefit payments from the from the Office of Personnel Management’s Civil Service Retirement System, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. Dr. Henry Zaleski, 68, inappropriately spent funds intended for...
Click2Houston.com
TxDOT, transportation officials across Houston roll out mobility app to area commuters
HOUSTON – TxDOT and other transportation officials across Houston are hosting a news conference Friday to discuss a partnership to launch a mobility app for area commuters. Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert and Harris County Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Trevino are expected to speak about Houston ConnectSmart, a new smartphone app that provides all transit options in the Houston area on one platform, including routes whether traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and transit ticketing.
Click2Houston.com
New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
Click2Houston.com
OFFICIAL RULES: Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo ‘Pick Your Show’ Sweepstakes
Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to this Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
Click2Houston.com
Daycare that serves medically independent children closing its doors because of financial problems in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A daycare that specializes in medically dependent children is closing its doors. The JoyCare Pediatric Day Health Center on Sands Point Drive in southwest Houston will shut down on Friday because of financial problems. “It is so disheartening. When I first found out, I thought I was...
Click2Houston.com
Prosperity Bank agrees to pay back more than $18K after improperly processing PPP loan for ineligible customer, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Prosperity Bank has agreed to pay $18,673.50 to resolve allegations it improperly processed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of an ineligible customer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Prosperity Bank is a regional bank with branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is a...
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t want to be priced out’: Residents at Cuney Homes worried about new development deal
HOUSTON – Cuney Homes was first built in 1938, making it the longest-standing public housing in Houston. There are talks of revitalization and a debate is brewing on how it should be done. Delores Ford said she has seen her neighborhood change. “All you have to do is go...
Click2Houston.com
Boarding home that houses disabled men and feeds Sunnyside community is now in dire need of help
HOUSTON – The Jacob’s Home for Men has had many uses since it was built back in the 70s, from apartments to a recording studio and now a boarding home. The current owner says through it all, it’s helped serve the community. Now in a crunch, he’s...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man stolen at birth during kidnapping ring in Chile reunited with biological mother at Hobby Airport
HOUSTON – What the recently unified family says began as a tragic story now has a beautiful outcome that came full cirlce right behind the doors of Hobby Airport. Now, the man at the center of it all, has found a way to spread the love. ”It’s overwhelming,” said...
Click2Houston.com
Flu season is starting early in Houston; Here’s what doctors say
The Center for Disease Control recommends getting the flu shot in September or October. However, one local researcher says the virus is spreading now in Houston and people shouldn’t wait. Dr. Pedro Piedra said the cases today resemble more of what’s typical for December, so the season has begun...
Click2Houston.com
Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.
Click2Houston.com
Several units damaged in 2-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Several people are without a home after a two-alarm fire at a southwest Houston apartment complex Thursday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex located at 3500 Woodchase Dr. around 11:11 p.m. When crews arrived, they...
Click2Houston.com
Levels ‘slightly above industry standards’ of Legionella bacterium found in water supply in Ben Taub Hospital, officials say
HOUSTON – Three areas with levels slightly above industry standards of Legionella bacterium were found in the Neuro-Psychiatric Center on the Ben Taub Hospital campus, according to Harris Health System. Harris Health System said after the tests came back, the health system shut down and restricted access to the...
Click2Houston.com
Couple files discrimination lawsuit, claims they were served eviction notice because wife is a transgender woman
RICHMOND, Texas – Shayla Anderson’s home at the Grand Fountain apartment complex in Richmond used to be her sanctuary. “When I first moved here, it was wonderful,” she said. However, Anderson says the last two years have been difficult. “It was the worst thing I ever experienced...
Click2Houston.com
US post office in Stafford reaches one step closer to being renamed after late mayor Leonard Scarcella
STAFFORD, Texas – A bill designed to rename one U.S. post office in Stafford to the “Leonard Scarcella Post Office Building” has recently passed in the House of Representatives. With a final vote of 397 – 29, it is now one step closer to becoming official.
