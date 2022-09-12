ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PHOTOS: Popular Heights bar expanding to Montrose 🍸

HOUSTON – The founders of Grinder’s Coffee Bar, The CBD Apothecary, and Wild in the Heights announced that they will soon open a second Wild location in Montrose. Wild Montrose is located at 1609 Westheimer in the space formerly occupied by UB Preserv. It is scheduled to open on Sept. 19.
TxDOT, transportation officials across Houston roll out mobility app to area commuters

HOUSTON – TxDOT and other transportation officials across Houston are hosting a news conference Friday to discuss a partnership to launch a mobility app for area commuters. Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan, TxDOT Houston District Engineer Eliza Paul, METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert and Harris County Toll Road Authority Director Roberto Trevino are expected to speak about Houston ConnectSmart, a new smartphone app that provides all transit options in the Houston area on one platform, including routes whether traveling by car, bus, rail, bicycle, foot or carpool, and transit ticketing.
New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’

HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
OFFICIAL RULES: Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo ‘Pick Your Show’ Sweepstakes

Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to this Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
Flu season is starting early in Houston; Here’s what doctors say

The Center for Disease Control recommends getting the flu shot in September or October. However, one local researcher says the virus is spreading now in Houston and people shouldn’t wait. Dr. Pedro Piedra said the cases today resemble more of what’s typical for December, so the season has begun...
