Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Lumen Christi leaves Interstate 8 for CHSL

JACKSON -- Lumen Christi is leaving the Interstate 8. The move became official on Tuesday when the Catholic High School League accepted the Titans as its newest member. The move puts to an end Lumen Christi’s tenure in the Interstate 8 which began in 2014. “I think it’s going...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson-area Week 4 football picks

JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Reynolds Wins TOC; Risner, Clark Named Jackson Area Players of the Year

Cannon Risner. JTV file photo by Jeff Steers. (September 14, 2022 10:18 AM) Nick Reynolds fired a 4-under-par 68 on Sunday to claim the Tournament of Champions at Arbor Hills Golf Club. It was the first major local title for Reynolds, who finished runner-up in the Jackson City Championship this year. Greg Zeller finished second with a 70, and Brogan Brockie was next another two strokes back in the field of 12 of the city’s top players of 2022.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson, MI
Lake, MI
Mason, MI
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI
Jackson, MI
jtv.tv

Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24

(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
JACKSON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff

Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

The Big Ten’s first female football coach gives Michigan Wolverines a fresh perspective

ANN ARBOR -- Milan “Mimi” Bolden-Morris was a reluctant trailblazer. She’s been around football as long as she can remember. Growing up, her dad always coached her brother, and she was always the water girl. During her college summers, she coached flag football and loved it. As a basketball player at Georgetown last season, she volunteered with the football program. She had an offer to join the staff and work her way up, but she also was emailing other programs about opportunities.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jaden Akins out four weeks after foot surgery

EAST LANSING – Michigan State will spend at least the first portion of its preseason practices without one of its up-and-coming young guards. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins underwent surgery on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17

The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent

Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

