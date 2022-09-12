Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Vote on the top high school football stadium in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Earlier today we gave our rankings for the top high school football venues in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Lumen Christi leaves Interstate 8 for CHSL
JACKSON -- Lumen Christi is leaving the Interstate 8. The move became official on Tuesday when the Catholic High School League accepted the Titans as its newest member. The move puts to an end Lumen Christi’s tenure in the Interstate 8 which began in 2014. “I think it’s going...
MLive.com
Jackson-area Week 4 football picks
JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
jtv.tv
Reynolds Wins TOC; Risner, Clark Named Jackson Area Players of the Year
Cannon Risner. JTV file photo by Jeff Steers. (September 14, 2022 10:18 AM) Nick Reynolds fired a 4-under-par 68 on Sunday to claim the Tournament of Champions at Arbor Hills Golf Club. It was the first major local title for Reynolds, who finished runner-up in the Jackson City Championship this year. Greg Zeller finished second with a 70, and Brogan Brockie was next another two strokes back in the field of 12 of the city’s top players of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jtv.tv
Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24
(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
saturdaytradition.com
World Series champ joining Michigan State baseball staff
Michigan State baseball is making some moves this offseason. The baseball program announced that there are bringing in a former World Series champion to join the coaching staff per a release from the school. Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, is heading to...
MLive.com
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
MLive.com
The Big Ten’s first female football coach gives Michigan Wolverines a fresh perspective
ANN ARBOR -- Milan “Mimi” Bolden-Morris was a reluctant trailblazer. She’s been around football as long as she can remember. Growing up, her dad always coached her brother, and she was always the water girl. During her college summers, she coached flag football and loved it. As a basketball player at Georgetown last season, she volunteered with the football program. She had an offer to join the staff and work her way up, but she also was emailing other programs about opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Washington and a final score prediction
Michigan State will close out nonconference play with a significant test. After back-to-back home wins against two MAC teams, the No. 11 Spartans (2-0) play at Washington (2-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) in Seattle. Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win against Western Michigan and followed...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
8th grade football game in Jackson, Mich. paused, stadium locked down after shots fired in vicinity
JACKSON, Mich — An eighth-grade football game in Jackson, Michigan, was locked down Tuesday evening after shots were fired "from an unknown location in the area of the stadium," according to a message from Tecumseh Middle School Superintendent Rick Hilderley sent to parents. Jackson police later gave an "all...
MLive.com
New school, same problem: Michigan State facing Round 3 vs. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is heading into a new challenge. After two games at home, the No. 11 Spartans (2-0) will play at Washington (2-0) on Saturday. It will be Michigan State’s first game at Husky Stadium in Seattle since 1970. Washington has a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer and new coordinators on offense and defense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins out four weeks after foot surgery
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will spend at least the first portion of its preseason practices without one of its up-and-coming young guards. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins underwent surgery on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.
MLive.com
Who’s thunder? Who’s lightning? Who cares for Michigan State’s running back duo
EAST LANSING – Through two games, Michigan State’s running back situation for the 2022 season has crystallized: a two-back system of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. But which one is thunder and which one is lightning? Nobody’s quite sure. “You’ve got thunder and lightning with both of...
MLive.com
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-UConn, Michigan State-Washington
Andrew Kahn: 10-13 What wackiness will come to the Big Ten this week in another large slate of non-conference games? We’ll try again to predict it. TV: FOX | Fubo (7-day free trial) | Hulu + Live TV | Sling | YouTube TV. Line: Oklahoma -11.5. Scott Frost didn’t...
MLive.com
Michigan State using ‘sleep banking’ to prepare for trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne, a native of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, has only been to the West Coast once in his life. That was a brief visit to Stanford when he was in high school. The Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for another cross-country trip...
MLive.com
UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17
The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
43-Year-Old Benjamin Langenderfer Dead In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Michigan Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Tuesday. The crash happened near Reed Road in Liberty Township at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
MLive.com
No hard feelings after Germie Bernard’s flip from Washington to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State’s team bus arrives on the University of Washington’s campus on Saturday ahead of the two teams’ non-conference matchup, it will mark the second time in 2022 that Spartans wide receiver Germie Bernard has visited the school. The first time he...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent
Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
Comments / 1