New Braunfels, TX

San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season will millions in upgrades.

Amusement Today has named New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn the World’s Best Water Park for a record 24th consecutive year.

The amusement-business magazine awarded its Golden Ticket Award — determined through an international poll — to Schlitterbahn officials on Saturday. This year's honor makes Schlitterbahn New Braunfels the longest-tenured award winner in the award's history, according to contest officials.


Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season with $4.5 million in upgrades, including new shade structures, shuttle buses and landscaping, a new onsite barbecue food truck and a streamlined entry process for season pass holders, according to park officials.

Schlitterbahn is located at 400 N. Liberty Ave. in New Braunfels. It closes for the 2022 season on Sept. 18.

San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
sanantoniomag.com

9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free celebration at Pearl. Play loteria or paint a guitar, watch stilt walkers from the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and hear high school and professional mariachi performances, including by Las Coronelas and Mariachi Azteca. Find the full schedule for the free event here. Friday, 5 p.m. 303 Pearl Pkwy.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

