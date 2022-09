San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row

Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season will millions in upgrades.

has named New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn the World’s Best Water Park for a record 24th consecutive year.The amusement-business magazineawarded its Golden Ticket Award — determined through an international poll — to Schlitterbahn officials on Saturday. This year's honor makes Schlitterbahn New Braunfels the longest-tenured award winner in the award's history, according to contest officials.Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season with $4.5 million in upgrades, including new shade structures, shuttle buses and landscaping, a new onsite barbecue food truck and a streamlined entry process for season pass holders, according to park officials.Schlitterbahn is located at 400 N. Liberty Ave. in New Braunfels. It closes for the 2022 season on Sept. 18.