Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homicide suspect arrested in Solon

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerome Rivers, 32, was arrested today by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the homicide of 32-year-old Theo Vance Echols. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Rivers on Monday for the Aug. 27 homicide.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards

Schools across Northeast Ohio are seeing improved marks on key indicators of academic performance as pandemic-related school closures recede into the past, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s new report cards released Thursday. The two biggest districts in the region, Cleveland and Akron, both saw improvements in spring...
AKRON, OH
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
beckersasc.com

Ohio surgeon to pay $7.2M for kickback scheme

Aurora, Ohio, general surgeon Amy Swegan, MD, pleaded guilty to accepting $291,000 in kickbacks from telemedicine companies, the Justice Department said Sept. 12. She will be required to pay $7.2 million in restitution. Dr. Swegan, 47, was paid $30 for alleged consultations she performed for multiple companies from July 2017...
AURORA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-Team: Cuyahoga security guards soon won’t carry guns

Starting tomorrow, security guards assigned to four Cuyahoga County courthouses won't be permitted to carry firearms in those buildings, according to a sheriff's memo obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team. That's because of a legal opinion recently issued by the county prosecutor's office on a state statute against carrying firearms in courthouses. Though sheriff's deputies are exempted under that statute, the county's lawyers determined that protective service officers like security guards are not.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

