FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Hamilton County Judge issues temporary halt to abortion ban ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 15:. Hamilton County Judge issues temporary halt to Ohio's so-called 'heartbeat law'. St. Vincent Charity Hospital to end inpatient and ER services in Cleveland. Goodyear settles Malaysian labor abuse claims. Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells.
Money truck employee charged with stealing…money
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a man trusted to handle big money has now been indicted for stealing big money.
Two shot and killed in Cleveland overnight
Two people are dead following a shooting in Cleveland.
Three men charged for two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence
CLEVELAND — Three men are facing charges after allegedly being involved in two separate carjackings in Northeast Ohio. The alleged incidents happened during August in Rocky River and Independence. 18-year-old Treveon Jones, 19-year-old Jaahdarion Louis-Jones and 20-year-old Rayquan Bryant are facing charges after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County...
wksu.org
What is the Cleveland Plan, and what does it say about charter schools?
Outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon was instrumental in development of the Cleveland Plan to reform the city’s public education system, a plan that Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb says he wants to “double down” on in partnership with the next CEO. So what is this...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homicide suspect arrested in Solon
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerome Rivers, 32, was arrested today by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the homicide of 32-year-old Theo Vance Echols. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Rivers on Monday for the Aug. 27 homicide.
wksu.org
Price tag for new Cuyahoga County Jail has jumped to at least $700 million
The estimated cost for a new county jail has increased dramatically over the past two years, from the October, 2020 estimate of $550 million to at least $700 million dollars today. That’s what Cuyahoga County councilmembers heard from Jeffrey Appelbaum, the consultant hired to oversee planning for the jail project...
wksu.org
Committee convened by Cleveland State president recommends name change for law school
An ad hoc committee convened by Cleveland State University President Laura Bloomberg said Thursday that it has submitted to the school's board of trustees a recommendation to change the name of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Bloomberg had previously accepted the recommendation on Sept. 2. The board of trustees will...
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards
Schools across Northeast Ohio are seeing improved marks on key indicators of academic performance as pandemic-related school closures recede into the past, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s new report cards released Thursday. The two biggest districts in the region, Cleveland and Akron, both saw improvements in spring...
wksu.org
Cleveland Teachers Union raises concerns about Bibb boosting support for charter schools
As Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon prepares to step down later this year, the direction of the schools and their relationship with local charter schools especially is coming into question. Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, says she is concerned about rumblings she’s heard regarding Cleveland...
beckersasc.com
Ohio surgeon to pay $7.2M for kickback scheme
Aurora, Ohio, general surgeon Amy Swegan, MD, pleaded guilty to accepting $291,000 in kickbacks from telemedicine companies, the Justice Department said Sept. 12. She will be required to pay $7.2 million in restitution. Dr. Swegan, 47, was paid $30 for alleged consultations she performed for multiple companies from July 2017...
Ex-Cleveland attorney who sparked child kidnapping with forged document gets prison time
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday sentenced a former attorney to prison for a list of crimes that included forging a Cuyahoga County magistrate’s signature on a fake order that granted his client custody of the man’s daughter and sparking a child-kidnapping incident. Sean Porter, who misspelled...
Teens with guns busted trying to enter Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.
Lawsuit: Summit County inmate died by suicide after jail officials ignored repeated pleas for help
AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a Stow man who died by suicide in the Summit County Jail sued the county and corrections officers, saying that jail officials repeatedly ignored pleas for help as his depression worsened in lockup. Terry DeVos is the mother of Patrick Butcher, who died...
cleveland19.com
Pregnant woman falls into manmade hole in East Cleveland sidewalk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexandra Parsons had a scare of a lifetime Wednesday night. She fell into this manmade hole next to the sidewalk on Terrace Road in East Cleveland. To make matters worse, Parsons is eight months pregnant. “It was about midnight, I was getting my son out the...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County officials work to decrease number of kids left overnight at office building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent 19 News investigation revealed dozens of teens spent more than one night in a Cuyahoga County office building in downtown Cleveland so far this year. Now, county officials are proposing ideas that could change both the lives of vulnerable children and their social workers.
Underage drinker knocks out party guest: Berea Police Blotter
An Aurora man, 18, was cited at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 after he became drunk, then punched and knocked out another man at a party on Mulberry. A witness at the party called police to report the incident. Most of the party guests were members of the Baldwin Wallace...
I-Team: Cuyahoga security guards soon won’t carry guns
Starting tomorrow, security guards assigned to four Cuyahoga County courthouses won't be permitted to carry firearms in those buildings, according to a sheriff's memo obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team. That's because of a legal opinion recently issued by the county prosecutor's office on a state statute against carrying firearms in courthouses. Though sheriff's deputies are exempted under that statute, the county's lawyers determined that protective service officers like security guards are not.
