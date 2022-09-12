Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.

COMICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO