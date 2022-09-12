Read full article on original website
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Genshin Impact Anime Announced
It's official! After years of pleading, the team behind Genshin Impact has heard us at last. Earlier today, Hoyoverse announced it was developing an anime for Genshin Impact, and it will oversee the project with the studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The announcement went live during Genshin Impact's...
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Power Her Cake
Power will win many new fans' hearts when Chainsaw Man premieres next month, as the Blood Devil holds a hatred for humans and devils that is adorable. Acting as one of the premiere devil hunters working under the mysterious Makima, Power has an affinity for felines which gets her into trouble and sets her on a path similar to Denji. Now, one cosplay has shared a new take on the popular anime character while also hinting at a "birthday surprise".
Primal's Season Finale Kills Major Character
Primal's season two finale changes the brutal prehistoric landscape on Adult Swim forever, as the conflict between Spear and the juiced-up Viking Chief comes to an end and not everyone makes it out alive. While creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network have yet to confirm if Primal will receive a third season, the death which arrives in this latest episode would make any new episodes quite different from what viewers have experienced in the past for this bloody, epic tale.
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster
There are just a few weeks left before the fall anime season begins, and all eyes are locked on its releases. After all, the cour will be one of the busiest in recent years. From Mob Psycho 100 to Blue Lock, plenty of hits are on the horizon, and Urusei Yatsura is hyping its comeback with an all-new poster.
House of the Dragon Fan and Scientist Finds Out if Game of Thrones Dragons Are Too Big to Fly
A years-old theory from an aeronautics expert has resurfaced online again, giving Game of Thrones fans an argument in favor of the series' take on dragons. While it's often been suggested that a being so big would be incapable of flight, Guy Gratton says that it's likely Westeros simply has a different atmosphere than Earth, providing a different set of physics that would allow the massive creatures to take to the air. Far from using the Marvel method of "it's magic -- we don't have to explain it," Gratton uses math to prove that, under the right circumstances, dragons could fly.
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
Survivor Officially Ditching Controversial Twist Ahead of Season 43
In 2021, Survivor returned after a 16-month hiatus to start a "new era" of its competition. Seasons 41 and 42 followed up the Winners at War-themed 40th installment, and introduced a lot of new elements to the game. With all-new competitors, Survivor introduced a shorter game filled with a ton of different twists, almost experimenting with new formulas. Those seasons, which filmed back-to-back, were essentially guinea pigs for certain ideas, and the production team has now had a chance to listen to feedback and evaluate how well those changes worked. Some of the themes and twists are staying around. The most controversial of them all, however, won't be returning when Season 43 debuts next week.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Lineup of N64 Games
Nintendo has revealed that it's preparing to add nine new games from the Nintendo 64 to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Over the course of the past year, Switch Online has continued to grow in a major way with the arrival of its Expansion Pack tier which contains titles from N64. And while we don't yet know when all of these newly-announced games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online just yet, the Japanese published has outlined a slate of titles that will join the service to end 2022 and lead into 2023.
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed
The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.
Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Shares His Thoughts on House of the Dragon
Through four episodes, House of the Dragon has been a massive success for HBO. The Game of Thrones prequel series has delivered huge viewership numbers and has quickly won over fans of the franchise. It looks as though the series has won over those who worked on the flagship program as well. Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, is loving what House of the Dragon is bringing to the table.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Trailer Shows Off Majin Buu and a Fan-Favorite Survivor
Those planning on playing Dragon Ball: The Breakers got a fresh look at the villainous Majin Buu via a new trailer that dropped this week, but perhaps more impressive than that was the reveal of a popular human character who'll join the game as a survivor. Dimps Corporation and Bandai Namco revealed this week that the Farmer will be a playable human character, a reveal which serves as a callback to the opening moments of Dragon Ball Z.
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
