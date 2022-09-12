ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
NBC News

D.C. sniper denied parole 20 years after shootings

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

Montana judge blocks anti-transgender birth certificate rule

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge blocked health officials on Thursday from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for the state during a hearing in Billings for circumventing his April order...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates

BILLINGS, Mont. — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for...
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

464K+
Followers
55K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy