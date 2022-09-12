Read full article on original website
Michigan woman ‘shocked’ after ‘radicalized’ father fatally shot by police after killing wife
A Michigan woman said she was “shocked” after her father was fatally shot by police after he killed her mother. The daughter blamed the incident on a QAnon conspiracy theory and warned others to watch out for signs of loved ones spiraling.Sept. 14, 2022.
Arrest made in California teen's fatal overdose
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl who died after taking a pill believed to be laced with fentanyl. KNBC's Alex Rozier reportsSept. 16, 2022.
Video shows Colorado deputy shoot man to death after call for help
The parents of Christian Glass say he was having a mental health crisis and was no threat to officers when he was shot to death. KUSA's Steve Staeger reports.Sept. 14, 2022.
Texas doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with IV bags, leading to colleague's death
A Texas doctor was arrested following an investigation of IV bag tampering at his hospital. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the arrest comes after a coworker’s death was linked to his actions leaving the case now in the hands of federal prosecutors. Sept. 16, 2022.
Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death
Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz is accused of tampering with an IV bag later used by a colleague shortly before her death. KXAS' Scott Gordon reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder
Investigators say Tudor Chirila Jr., now 77, killed 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in her Waikiki apartment in 1972. KHNL's Mark Carpenter reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Texas doctor arrested on federal charges in colleague’s tainted IV death
Federal agents arrested a Texas anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags that led to a colleague’s death and sparked a series of terrifying operating room emergencies, officials said Thursday. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday in Plano and charged with tampering with a consumer product and...
D.C. sniper denied parole 20 years after shootings
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John...
Witness breaks down on the stand describing finding his cousin dead in the Rhoden family massacre
A witness broke down on the stand Thursday while describing how he found his cousin shot dead in his home, as the extent of the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in Ohio six years ago continues to unfold. Donald Stone testified Thursday that he found his cousin,...
Teddy Gentry, founding member of country band Alabama, is arrested on a drug charge
Bass player Teddy Gentry, a founding member of the Grammy-winning country band Alabama, was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor drug offense in the state the band shares a name with, jail records show. Gentry, 70, was booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree...
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd for 2004 arrest
HOUSTON — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in...
Judge orders 'werewolf killer' to stay off social media after dating profile sparks scrutiny
Pankaj Bhasin was released on conditional release following a three year stay at a mental health facility for killing a man he believed to be a werewolf. A Virginia judge has ordered Bhasin to stay off social media after a dating profile sparked scrutiny. WRC's Julie Carey reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Alabama not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia, which would have forced inmate to breathe only nitrogen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama cannot carry out an execution next week by nitrogen hypoxia, the state prison commissioner disclosed Thursday in response to a federal judge’s directive to clarify the status of the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a brief affidavit that...
Alex Jones’ Connecticut trial is the latest, but not the last, of the legal fallout from his Sandy Hook hoax claims
Weeks after he was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim for spreading lies that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax, Infowars host Alex Jones is again facing a jury, the latest in a long series of legal troubles still to come for the shock jock.
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Montana judge blocks anti-transgender birth certificate rule
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana judge blocked health officials on Thursday from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for the state during a hearing in Billings for circumventing his April order...
Mississippi governor: ‘We have restored clean water to the city of Jackson’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced that clean water has been restored to the city of Jackson after a nearly seven-week water crisis. Reeves lifted the boil water notice and said it is possible that there could be "further interruptions.” Sept. 15, 2022.
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for...
Governors set sights on 2024 with buses of migrants caught in the middle
After two planeloads of migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration made sure Fox News had the exclusive video Wednesday so conservatives could cheer him on — and liberals would fume. The day before in Illinois, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an...
NBC News
