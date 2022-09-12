ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

abc57.com

Cass County homeowners encouraged to apply for grant

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- Cass County homeowners in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for a grant. Homeowners struggling to pay bills may have an opportunity to get help through a fund established by the state of Michigan earlier this year. The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund uses federal resources...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
go955.com

Five South Haven firefighters to be honored and remembered at weekend memorial Saturday

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Five South Haven firefighters are set to be honored and remembered at a memorial scheduled for this Saturday, September 17. According to a South Haven Area Emergency Services spokesperson, the memorial happens on the third Saturday in September when firefighters from across the state and their families cone together to remember the men and women of the Michigan Fire Service.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Paige
WWMTCw

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
#Summer Camp#American#The City Commission#The City Parks Department#K Resa
WWMTCw

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St

"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
casscountymi.org

Cass County elected officials tour emptied historic courthouse

CASSOPOLIS [Sept. 9, 2022] — Donning hard hats, Cass County commissioners and a handful of County staff recently walked the historic courthouse, 120 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, but instead of crumbling ceilings and dusty furniture they had seen on previous visits, they saw bare floors and walls stripped down to drywall and brick. The visit was a celebration of sorts, as demolition of the interior of the courthouse nears completion.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
KENT COUNTY, MI

