abc57.com
Cass County homeowners encouraged to apply for grant
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- Cass County homeowners in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for a grant. Homeowners struggling to pay bills may have an opportunity to get help through a fund established by the state of Michigan earlier this year. The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund uses federal resources...
Kalamazoo pavilion slated for demolition due to trash dumping
City officials say the tear-down is necessary due to "extensive, on-going vandalism to the pavilion and continued illegal trashing dumping on and around the site."
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
go955.com
Five South Haven firefighters to be honored and remembered at weekend memorial Saturday
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Five South Haven firefighters are set to be honored and remembered at a memorial scheduled for this Saturday, September 17. According to a South Haven Area Emergency Services spokesperson, the memorial happens on the third Saturday in September when firefighters from across the state and their families cone together to remember the men and women of the Michigan Fire Service.
Fox17
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
WNEM
MDOT: Coldwater overpass not damaged after hit Thursday in Genesee County, plans to rebuild
GENESEE, Co., (WNEM) A frequently hit Genesee County overpass on I-75 will be rebuilt with an additional two feet of clearance. Crews are monitoring and assessing the damage after it was hit by a garbage truck traveling on I-75 Thursday morning. One side of the highway was closed while crews...
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
threeriversnews.com
Centreville school board members defend principal after duties questioned by fellow member
CENTREVILLE — Members of Centreville Public Schools’ Board of Education expressed confidence in their junior/senior high school principal’s fulfillment of duties following a concern raised by one of their fellow board members at their meeting Monday. Board Trustee Pam Riley expressed her opinion and concern that Junior/Senior...
Students sent home early after fire in Southwest Michigan school bathroom
MENDON, MI – Students were sent home early Wednesday after a bathroom fire at Mendon Middle and High School. A fire was started in a boys’ bathroom around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Superintendent Leasa Griffith said. The students had to evacuate because of the smoke, she said.
WWMTCw
COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
WWMTCw
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
Experience “The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future” on 28th St
"The Cannabis Dispensary of the Future." That is a very big claim being made, especially in the Michigan cannabis industry. However, I believe that this Michigan-based cannabis retailer and product manufacturer is doing just that. NOXX held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Saturday, September 10th. Thankfully, I was able to attend...
go955.com
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster available at Kalamazoo County Health Department
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is set to provide the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. County health officials say the doses will be given by appointment only at these...
casscountymi.org
Cass County elected officials tour emptied historic courthouse
CASSOPOLIS [Sept. 9, 2022] — Donning hard hats, Cass County commissioners and a handful of County staff recently walked the historic courthouse, 120 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, but instead of crumbling ceilings and dusty furniture they had seen on previous visits, they saw bare floors and walls stripped down to drywall and brick. The visit was a celebration of sorts, as demolition of the interior of the courthouse nears completion.
Contractor caused gas leak before fire in Kalamazoo, Consumers Energy says
KALAMAZOO, MI – A contractor doing work for Consumers Energy damaged an underground natural gas pipeline before a fire started last week. A fire started around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets. It was extinguished around 8:10 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said previously.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Bronson City Council approve liquor license for new restaurant, Smitty’s license transferred
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council took action on a pair of liquor licenses Monday night. They approve a Liquor License for the new Azteca Mexican Restaurant at 575 East Chicago. City Manager Brandon Mersman said the restaurant opened last week in the old La Pachanga building.
WWMTCw
Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
