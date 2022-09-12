Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red, energy sector falls 2.96%
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.40% down to end at 6,747.00 points today (16 September 2022). Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.14% and 9.56% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the worst performing sector losing 2.96% followed by Industrials sector which closed 2.45% lower.
Fortune
What Delta's chief customer experience officer always packs on business trips
Recommended essentials you should consider never traveling without.
2 Reasons to Buy Palo Alto Networks Following Its Stock Split
Palo Alto Network's recent split doesn't alter its fundamentals, but it's still a stock worth owning.
LattePanda 3 Delta Review: The Maker Desktop
If you need an all-in-one device that provides a typical desktop experience and a GPIO, LattePanda 3 Delta is a contender for your dollars. The shortage of Raspberry Pis continues. Over a year has passed since Eben Upton came on The Pi Cast to talk about Raspberry Pi and the supply chain woes, and it is still a challenge to pick-up everyone’s favorite single board computer (SBC).
Comments / 0