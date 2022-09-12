ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Retirement Daily

Consider "Stock Swapping" Your Incentive Stock Options

Congratulations! During a recent promotion or employment change, you were awarded with Incentive Stock Options (ISOs). This new compensation arrangement sure looks great on paper, but if you don’t know how to properly monetize your ISOs, it can get rather messy. Here’s what to do—and when!—so you don’t miss...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns

S&P 500 component Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is among the market’s best performers, outrunning its index by a wide margin. Energy continues to be a sector that’s home to stocks living up to the name, while others continue to languish. Year-to-date, Devon has advanced 64.20%, boosted more recently by...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Privatization#Cash Management#Investment Management#Hedge Fund#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
ValueWalk

Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy

The stock returned 58.36% in the past three months. On a fundamental basis, strong sales and earnings growth has bolstered its strength. There are plenty of steps and partner companies involved with producing any product within the pharmaceutical industry, and Massachusetts-based Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is playing a big role. Technically, the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance

There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

In Which Alternative Strategies Are Allocators Currently Interested?

The hedge fund industry is dynamic, comprising of numerous strategies that attract varying degrees of interest over time. Demand for each strategy is impacted by many variables including capital market valuations, expectations of economic growth, inflation, market liquidity, and risk appetite, among others. The Life Lessons That Helped Charlie Munger...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

How I'd Invest $20,000 Today if I Had To Start From Scratch -- Including Real Estate

There's one specific avenue that could be a huge moneymaker -- without constituting a ton of work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
ValueWalk

Whitney Tilson: The Three Most Dangerous Words In Investing

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the three most dangerous words in investing. The common cliche on Wall Street is that the four most dangerous words in investing are, ‘This time is different’…. But I’ve found a three-word phrase that’s uttered just as frequently… and is arguably...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Nerves Frayed On Financial Markets As Inflation Still Proves Very Hot To Handle

FTSE 100 ends down 1.1% after US inflation comes in higher. The dollar strengthens against the Euro and sterling. “Nerves are frayed on financial markets amid worries that inflation is still proving very hot to handle for the US Federal Reserve. Investors have turned highly skittish again, retreating further away from risky assets, and sending stocks sliding on Wall Street.
BUSINESS

