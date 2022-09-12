Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
Consider "Stock Swapping" Your Incentive Stock Options
Congratulations! During a recent promotion or employment change, you were awarded with Incentive Stock Options (ISOs). This new compensation arrangement sure looks great on paper, but if you don’t know how to properly monetize your ISOs, it can get rather messy. Here’s what to do—and when!—so you don’t miss...
ValueWalk
3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
S&P 500 component Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is among the market’s best performers, outrunning its index by a wide margin. Energy continues to be a sector that’s home to stocks living up to the name, while others continue to languish. Year-to-date, Devon has advanced 64.20%, boosted more recently by...
ValueWalk
Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
The stock returned 58.36% in the past three months. On a fundamental basis, strong sales and earnings growth has bolstered its strength. There are plenty of steps and partner companies involved with producing any product within the pharmaceutical industry, and Massachusetts-based Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is playing a big role. Technically, the...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 12 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients will have the first of two payments sent to them shortly, which will equal a total of $1,682 for most of them.
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer. Your savings account is the perfect home for your emergency fund. You may want to put money for other purposes in a different account. The advantages of doing so include tax breaks and easier access if you have a big bill coming up.
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
It's a trap you may want to avoid.
Motley Fool
Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance
There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,...
ValueWalk
In Which Alternative Strategies Are Allocators Currently Interested?
The hedge fund industry is dynamic, comprising of numerous strategies that attract varying degrees of interest over time. Demand for each strategy is impacted by many variables including capital market valuations, expectations of economic growth, inflation, market liquidity, and risk appetite, among others. The Life Lessons That Helped Charlie Munger...
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today if I Had To Start From Scratch -- Including Real Estate
There's one specific avenue that could be a huge moneymaker -- without constituting a ton of work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ValueWalk
Whitney Tilson: The Three Most Dangerous Words In Investing
Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the three most dangerous words in investing. The common cliche on Wall Street is that the four most dangerous words in investing are, ‘This time is different’…. But I’ve found a three-word phrase that’s uttered just as frequently… and is arguably...
ValueWalk
Nerves Frayed On Financial Markets As Inflation Still Proves Very Hot To Handle
FTSE 100 ends down 1.1% after US inflation comes in higher. The dollar strengthens against the Euro and sterling. “Nerves are frayed on financial markets amid worries that inflation is still proving very hot to handle for the US Federal Reserve. Investors have turned highly skittish again, retreating further away from risky assets, and sending stocks sliding on Wall Street.
Investing for Retirement Income Is Different – Rethink 60/40 Rule
A lot of retirement guidance I have read lately continues to treat baby boomers the same as the rest of the investor public. Even after the first six months of 2022, when the traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio sank more than 20%. I may not dispute the traditional approach for investors...
