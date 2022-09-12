Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
Boston man distributed cocaine in two Maine counties, police say
ROCKLAND, Maine — On Wednesday, a Boston man was arrested on suspicion of distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo counties, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Bernard Holmes-Fox, 29, of Boston, was arrested and charged with three counts of Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
‘I'm afraid for my safety' | Boston students react to package explosion
BOSTON — Northeastern University's Boston campus was rife with curiosity and concern Tuesday night after a package delivered to one of the university's buildings exploded, causing minor injuries to a staff member's hands, NBC 10 Boston reports. The incident sparked a multi-agency response and investigation, as well as evening...
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
Spike in motorcycle deaths reveals common themes
MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
nbcboston.com
Bear Spotted Wandering Around Peabody Neighborhood
Environmental authorities in Massachusetts are tracking a black bear that was spotted Wednesday in Peabody, Massachusetts. The bear was seen on a bike path and in residential neighborhoods. "Super quiet. If I had not looked up, I never would've seen him," said Erin MacGilvray, who recorded footage of the animal...
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
WCVB
Historic Concord, Massachusetts, home on sale for first time in 300 years
CONCORD, Mass. — For the first time in three centuries, a historic Massachusetts home with ties to the Revolutionary War is on the market. The family that owns the deep red saltbox colonial with black shutters at 99 Sudbury Road, a local landmark in Concord, is asking for $1.695 million.
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
One beagle still missing after turnpike crash in Ogunquit
OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department announced on Facebook around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday that hunting beagles went missing following a crash on Interstate 95. A vehicle transporting the dogs was involved in the crash. According to the Facebook post, seven beagles were missing in the area of Berwick...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
