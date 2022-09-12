The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.40% down to end at 6,747.00 points today (16 September 2022). Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.14% and 9.56% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the worst performing sector losing 2.96% followed by Industrials sector which closed 2.45% lower.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO