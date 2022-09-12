Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO