Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why NIO Stock (NYSE:NIO) Has Been Soaring Recently
Nio’s latest mid-size sedan ET5 has already fetched pre-orders of approximately 200,000 vehicles. Likewise, Wall Street remains bullish on Nio’s future despite the company reporting wide quarterly losses last week. Shares of Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) soared 13.5% yesterday and are outperforming the market again today, with...
Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks
With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for a Market Rebound
The market is enjoying a nice bounce as the S&P 500 closed the last week above the 4,000 level. Next week will certainly prove to be important with a very...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond
Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article...
Benzinga
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
The stock market is poised for a swift 20% sell-off by mid-October with recession increasingly likely, Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says
The bear market in stocks is intact and the S&P 500 is poised to plunge 20% by mid-October, according to Guggenheim's Scott Minerd. Minerd said a combination of poor seasonals and overvaluations bode poorly for stock prices in the short-term. Elevated inflation and poor productivity suggest the economy has already...
Worst day for stocks since June 2020
Stocks suffered their steepest daily drop yesterday since some of the scariest months of the COVID crisis. The big picture: Another searing inflation report is spooking investors. Details: The S&P 500 fell 4.3%. It was the market's worst day in an awful year — and its deepest single-day decline since...
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy
Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales boom
SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tesla is reevaluating the way it sells electric cars in China, its second-largest market, and considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions, two people with knowledge of the plans said.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close in the Green after Tuesday’s Carnage
(First published: 6:30 EST) Stocks finished Wednesday’s choppy trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) closed 0.34% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) led the indices with a 0.84% jump. On Tuesday, the major indexes faced their worst losses since June 2020. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 4.32%, 3.94%, and 5.54%, respectively, after ending four straight days in the green.
3 Stocks to Avoid Even Though They're Ultra Popular on Wall Street
With the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to fight sky-high inflation and increasing odds of recession, fundamentally weak stocks may struggle to stay afloat in the near term. Thus, we think...
NASDAQ
3 Inflation Fighting Stocks in the Basic Materials Sector
When considering stocks to add to the portfolio, investors should often times consider the industry that the stock is in. The Basic Materials sector for instance contains a variety of top ranked industries. Business in these industries are robust as raw materials are used to make an endless number of products that reach a multitude of end markets.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Amazon has two impressive catalysts that could supercharge its long-term growth. The semiconductor market is set to grow at a faster pace in the coming years, setting TSMC up for solid growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
tipranks.com
Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese
Analyst Borja Olcese is bullish on these two retail stocks from the UK market. Retailers are facing tough pressure from inflation and consumers tightening their belts – but we’ve picked two retail stocks, Tesco (GB:TSCO) and B&M European Value (GB:BME) that have been recommended by retail expert J.P. Morgan analyst Borja Olcese.
ETF Battles: Growth Stocks vs. S&P 500? It's Vanguard vs. State Street. Which Is The Better Choice For Stock Market Investors?
Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Lightyear opens to stocks and ETFs across the UK and Europe
The news comes just a couple of months after Lightyear launched outside the U.K. for the first time, arriving in 19 European markets, with the support of $25 million in fresh funding from U.S. VC giant Lightspeed and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Lightyear is one of numerous stock-trading companies...
CNBC
Shenzhen stocks drop 2% in mixed Asia markets; China keeps medium-term rates steady
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session, with stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai falling sharply. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component fell 2.105% to 11,526.96, dragged down by energy stocks. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.16% to 3,199.92, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 0.44% to 18930.38.
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock increased by 24.0% to $7.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 501.9K shares, making up 125.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.9 million.
