Stocks

Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here’s Why NIO Stock (NYSE:NIO) Has Been Soaring Recently

Nio’s latest mid-size sedan ET5 has already fetched pre-orders of approximately 200,000 vehicles. Likewise, Wall Street remains bullish on Nio’s future despite the company reporting wide quarterly losses last week. Shares of Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) soared 13.5% yesterday and are outperforming the market again today, with...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks

With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
STOCKS
Axios

Worst day for stocks since June 2020

Stocks suffered their steepest daily drop yesterday since some of the scariest months of the COVID crisis. The big picture: Another searing inflation report is spooking investors. Details: The S&P 500 fell 4.3%. It was the market's worst day in an awful year — and its deepest single-day decline since...
STOCKS
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy

Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close in the Green after Tuesday’s Carnage

(First published: 6:30 EST) Stocks finished Wednesday’s choppy trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) closed 0.34% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) led the indices with a 0.84% jump. On Tuesday, the major indexes faced their worst losses since June 2020. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 4.32%, 3.94%, and 5.54%, respectively, after ending four straight days in the green.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Inflation Fighting Stocks in the Basic Materials Sector

When considering stocks to add to the portfolio, investors should often times consider the industry that the stock is in. The Basic Materials sector for instance contains a variety of top ranked industries. Business in these industries are robust as raw materials are used to make an endless number of products that reach a multitude of end markets.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Amazon has two impressive catalysts that could supercharge its long-term growth. The semiconductor market is set to grow at a faster pace in the coming years, setting TSMC up for solid growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Two retail stocks tipped by five-star analyst Borja Olcese

Analyst Borja Olcese is bullish on these two retail stocks from the UK market. Retailers are facing tough pressure from inflation and consumers tightening their belts – but we’ve picked two retail stocks, Tesco (GB:TSCO) and B&M European Value (GB:BME) that have been recommended by retail expert J.P. Morgan analyst Borja Olcese.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Lightyear opens to stocks and ETFs across the UK and Europe

The news comes just a couple of months after Lightyear launched outside the U.K. for the first time, arriving in 19 European markets, with the support of $25 million in fresh funding from U.S. VC giant Lightspeed and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Lightyear is one of numerous stock-trading companies...
MARKETS
CNBC

Shenzhen stocks drop 2% in mixed Asia markets; China keeps medium-term rates steady

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session, with stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai falling sharply. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component fell 2.105% to 11,526.96, dragged down by energy stocks. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.16% to 3,199.92, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 0.44% to 18930.38.
MARKETS

