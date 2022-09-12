ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Township Presents the Fall 2022 Concert Series

THE WOODLANDS, TX – There is still plenty of time this Fall to bring your family and friends to Northshore Park for a popular tradition of music and fun! The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation proudly presents our Fall 2022 Concert In The Park series. Concerts are held on Sunday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the scenic Northshore Park (located at 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive).
Local Bookstore Village Books celebrates One Year Anniversary in The Woodlands

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the local bookstore Village Books celebrated their one year anniversary at their location at 9955 Woodlands Parkway Suite F. The celebration featured a full day of fun during store hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with birthday cake, storytime, free kids’ professional photos, plus customers had the opportunity to spin the “Wheel of the Deal” to win discounts and giveaways. Village Books owner Teresa Kenney and Oso the bookshop dog greeted guests and thanked customers and the community for their support and patronage over the past year.
Township adopts 2023 budget and sets historically low tax rate

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors unanimously voted to adopt its lowest property tax rate in its 12-year history at a special public meeting held Monday, September 12, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer Monique Sharp led the board through the comprehensive public meetings to develop the rate for residents and businesses of The Woodlands.
Small Business of the Month: Condition 1 Combat Center

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, Condition 1 Combat Center, and owner Joe Morris....
