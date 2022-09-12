On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the local bookstore Village Books celebrated their one year anniversary at their location at 9955 Woodlands Parkway Suite F. The celebration featured a full day of fun during store hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with birthday cake, storytime, free kids’ professional photos, plus customers had the opportunity to spin the “Wheel of the Deal” to win discounts and giveaways. Village Books owner Teresa Kenney and Oso the bookshop dog greeted guests and thanked customers and the community for their support and patronage over the past year.

