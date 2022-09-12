Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
Kentucky man charged for allegedly selling narcotics to minor
A man in Kentucky is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs to minors.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 10 indictments
LOUISA — Ten indictments were returned Thursday by the Johnson County Grand Jury. • Eddie West, 67, of Louisa, charged with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, for allegedly subjecting a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact two or more times between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near railroad tracks in Huntington. Peter Vanmaasdam III, 31, faces murder and concealment of a body charges, according to a Huntington Police Department news release. Investigators say Mary...
thelevisalazer.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING
LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
PIKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man after they say he was holding a woman and two children hostage in a bathroom. The incident happened on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Post 9 Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs were called to a home for a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, witnesses told the troopers Aaron L. Coleman, 29, of Left Fork, was holding three people hostage including two children.
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
West Virginia man charged for alleged ‘terroristic threats’ against physician
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges of making terroristic threats against a physician in Wayne County, according to West Virginia State Police. The WVSP says they received a call through Wayne 911 around 4:48 p.m. from Marshall Family Medicine in Lavalette. Troopers say employees reported a phone call they received from […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police: Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill doctor
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a doctor, and a medical facility in Wayne County was closed as a precaution. Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne was arrested on Wednesday after State Police...
WSAZ
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested For Porch Piracy, Officials Search For Second Individual
A man out of Pike County was arrested in connection to a case of porch piracy. Officials are currently still looking for a second individual in the case. Elkhorn City Police received multiple calls concerning two men who were allegedly stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City. One Homeowner is said to have caught the duo on-camera. The video reportedly shows the two men walking onto a porch where they proceeded to take packages that had been left by a delivery driver earlier in the day.
Huntington man arrested for death of woman whose body was found by railroad tracks
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found last week. Reports from the Huntington Police Department indicate that Peter VanMaasdam, 31 of Huntington, was arrested by authorities with the department’s Detectives Bureau and Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force on Wednesday.
clayconews.com
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
UPDATE: Huntington Police arrest suspect in woman’s death; family speaks out
Huntington Police have made an arrest in connection to the case of a woman whose body was found on September 9th.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
WSAZ
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman faces charges for allegedly embezzling money from a business in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said. Kristy Ticknor, who was arrested Monday, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in the release. Deputies say the business...
