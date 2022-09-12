ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"

GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 10 indictments

LOUISA — Ten indictments were returned Thursday by the Johnson County Grand Jury. • Eddie West, 67, of Louisa, charged with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, for allegedly subjecting a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact two or more times between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.
Man arrested in connection with woman’s murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found near railroad tracks in Huntington. Peter Vanmaasdam III, 31, faces murder and concealment of a body charges, according to a Huntington Police Department news release. Investigators say Mary...
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING

LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment

PIKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man after they say he was holding a woman and two children hostage in a bathroom. The incident happened on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Post 9 Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs were called to a home for a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, witnesses told the troopers Aaron L. Coleman, 29, of Left Fork, was holding three people hostage including two children.
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
Man Arrested For Porch Piracy, Officials Search For Second Individual

A man out of Pike County was arrested in connection to a case of porch piracy. Officials are currently still looking for a second individual in the case. Elkhorn City Police received multiple calls concerning two men who were allegedly stealing items from homes around Elkhorn City. One Homeowner is said to have caught the duo on-camera. The video reportedly shows the two men walking onto a porch where they proceeded to take packages that had been left by a delivery driver earlier in the day.
Huntington man arrested for death of woman whose body was found by railroad tracks

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found last week. Reports from the Huntington Police Department indicate that Peter VanMaasdam, 31 of Huntington, was arrested by authorities with the department’s Detectives Bureau and Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force on Wednesday.
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
