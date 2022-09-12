ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard.

The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”

Police said Cancel entered the home and fled the scene after being startled by the resident. Cancel was running toward Rye Street, where he was later located and arrested.

WTNH

23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash that took place late Wednesday evening on I-291 West in South Windsor. Troopers stated in an accident report that just after 11:15 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling along the highway, east of the exit 4 on-ramp in the left […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After 22-Year-Old Shot At Plainville Apartment Complex

A suspect is on the run after a shooting at a Connecticut apartment complex. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12 in Plainville. Plainville Police received numerous 911 calls from residents of the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex at 369 Woodford Ave., reporting that there had been a shooting, said Plainville Police Chief Christopher Vanghele.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterford police search for robbery suspect

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police are searching for a person who robbed a jewelry store. Authorities said it happened on September 5 at the Crystal Mall. The suspect stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry, said police. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterford...
WATERFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Four juveniles charged in Vernon home invasion

VERNON — Four juveniles have been charged in connection with a Sunday home invasion on Elm Street. Police said that all four juveniles, who cannot be identified because of their age, were taken into custody on Monday. The juveniles knew the victims of the home invasion, who received non-life-threatening...
VERNON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police arrest suspect who broke into home, entered girl's bedroom

BRISTOL – Police on Tuesday charged a juvenile male with breaking into an Ivy Drive home and entering the room of a girl who lived there. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, faces charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Shots fired incidents lead to car chase: Bristol police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating numerous crime scenes after several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired Monday night in multiple locations in Bristol. Bristol police said they received multiple 911 calls that reported shots being fired in the vicinity of King Street and Broad Street. Police said moments later, they received additional calls […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man fatally shot in grocery store parking lot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Tuesday morning in a grocery store parking lot. Officers responded at 11:06 a.m. to Waterbury Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim who had just been dropped off at the emergency room. The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead just […]
WATERBURY, CT
