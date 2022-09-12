Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Man Who Allegedly Fled Deputies In Northern Chautauqua County Arrested
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A man who allegedly led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week has been arrested. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen of fleeing deputies when they tried to pull over his Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation in Brocton on Wednesday.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
wesb.com
Salamanca Man and Woman Arrested for Attempted Vehicle
A Salamanca man finds himself in jail Tuesday, less than 48-hours since his previous arrest. Jamestown Police arrested 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye after two separate incidents involving parked cars. Deven and Elise allegedly tried to steal some property from an unlocked car that was parked...
wnynewsnow.com
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
Car flipped over in Chippewa and Franklin Street crash
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Chippewa and Franklin Street.
WRGB
Parolee arrested, charged with robbing former place of employment
The Hudson City Police Department announcing today the arrest of 44 year old Benny Dean Jr. charging him with robbery in the first degree. According to the police department, they received reports of a robbery from a business on Warren Street in Columbia County back in August 28th. The manager...
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after assault in Wyoming County
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man was assaulted and left with serious physical injuries on Saturday. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence for a reported assault. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect was Eric Cushman, and that he had fled. They also told them that a resident in the home had an order of protection against Cushman, and that he had violated it.
erienewsnow.com
Police Remind Residents To Lock Their Vehicles Following Two Attempted Thefts
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are reminding the public of the importance of locking their vehicles after two people were arrested twice this week for attempted theft. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department say 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elise Redeye, of Salamanca, allegedly tried...
chautauquatoday.com
Deputies Charge Dunkirk Man After Disorderly Person Complaint
A report of a disorderly person Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park on Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk shortly before 4:00 PM and found that 34-year-old Shaun Clutter had allegedly damaged property that did not belong to him. Deputies add that Clutter was also causing a disturbance in the presence of children under the age of 17. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 4th-degree criminal mischief, then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County
An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
Teen suspect held without bail in Buffalo school stabbing
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn addressed a stabbing that took place inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday. Read more here:
chautauquatoday.com
North Collins Central School Bus Attendant Struck by Vehicle
An employee of the North Collins Central School District was injured after getting struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. According to an alert posted on the district's website, one of its bus attendants got struck at a student pickup shortly before 7:30 AM. No students were involved in the incident, which is being investigated by law enforcement. Students from the bus were then dropped off at their respective schools and were met by counseling staff.
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
Pedestrian killed in Lockport collision
New York State Police are investigating a car crash that killed one pedestrian Friday evening in Lockport.
wnypapers.com
LPD provides update to fatal motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road
At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension for a bicyclist down in the roadway. Preliminary investigations determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene heading south on Lewiston Road. Investigators on scene located several pieces...
2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police. The car's...
New York State Police Busted 3 WNY Men For Underage Alcohol Sales
New York State Police arrested three Western New York men for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. New York State Police in Lockport and the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative on Monday, September 12, 2022. A 30-year-old man was arrested for the Prohibited Sale of Alcohol...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man in Jail on Attempted Murder Charges
RATHBONE, N.Y. (WENY) - A man from Steuben County is in jail after a report of shots fired at another person in the town of Rathbone. According to the Steuben County district attorney's office, 28 year old Justen Zeh of Woodhull allegedly fired multiple rounds at another person. The DA's office says the incident took place on Saturday at around 1 AM.
chautauquatoday.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Charges for Jamestown Man
A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug charges stemming from a months-long narcotics investigation. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Langford Street shortly before 1:15 PM Tuesday, with entry gained by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Police located three people inside the residence at the time, along with a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units of suboxone, scales, packaging materials, drug cutting agents, cash, and an imitation pistol. 27-year-old John Dahn was arrested for one count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Dahn was transported to the Jamestown City Jail to be arraigned before a Jamestown City Court judge. Also assisting with the search were the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Patrol Division, a Jamestown Police K-9 unit, a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, the Dunkirk Police Department, and the Jamestown Fire Department.
