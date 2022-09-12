ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Washington Examiner

Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master

Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's 'beyond tone-deaf' inflation party

JOE BIDEN'S 'BEYOND TONE-DEAF' INFLATION PARTY. Tuesday was a really bad day for the economy. Amid hopes that inflation might be abating, the Commerce Department reported that prices remain persistently high, and what is known as the "core inflation" rate actually rose in August. This is from the Wall Street...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

New illegal immigrants cost US $4B more than Trump’s wall

The estimated 2.3 million illegal immigrants who have crossed the border and stayed since Joe Biden became president will cost taxpayers over $9,000 each a year in housing, food, medical, and other services, according to a new report. The Federation for American Immigration Reform, which regularly tabulates the costs of...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Putin’s face-to-face meeting with Xi leaves questions about the extent of China’s friendship ‘without limits’

PUTIN ACKNOWLEDGES ‘QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS’: The awkward moment for Russian President Vladimir Putin came in televised remarks at the start of his Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. “We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sanity returns to corporate America on vaccine mandates

Thanks to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden never was able to institute the nationwide employer vaccine mandate he said was essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. In NFIB v. OSHA, the six conservative justices held that since the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 was passed to address “occupational” safety, not everyday health problems, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration lacks the power to force all employers to make all workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Blinken announces $600 million drawdown of US military equipment for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced another round of military assistance for Ukraine on Thursday. The secretary of state said that $600 million in arms, munitions, and other equipment from Department of Defense inventories will be sent to Ukraine as part the 21st drawdown of U.S. military supplies for the war-torn country since September 2021.
MILITARY
The Independent

Government warned foreign investors could desert Brexit Britain as pounds hits 37-year low

International investors could desert the UK if they lose further confidence in the juddering economy, Liz Truss’s government was warned as the pound hit a new 37-year low against the dollar.Fears that the British economy has already entered recession following much worse-than-expected retail figures sparked heavy selling of the pound on the money markets on Friday.Leading fund manager Nicola Horlick, often dubbed “City superwoman”, warned that investors could decide against investing in gilts needed to fund extra government borrowing, as Ms Truss plans a £100bn-package to control soaring energy bills.Ms Horlick said Friday’s retail figures, showing a 1.6 per cent...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The August inflation numbers are a head fake

On Tuesday, the government reported that the headline consumer price inflation rate for August was near zero, 0.1%, on a month-on-month basis. But don’t be fooled into believing that the inflation fight is nearing its end. The headline report was largely influenced by the fall in gasoline prices over...
BUSINESS

