Washington Examiner
Libs dumped with illegal immigrants discover the merits of Trump's 'safe third country' deals
At the start of Joe Biden's presidency, some of us here warned the White House not to scrap the numerous Trump administration deals that, unlike the former president's ephemeral dreams of the wall, actually succeeded in reducing encounters across the southern border by 88%. Key among these were Donald Trump's...
China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on the chief executives of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master
Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden's 'beyond tone-deaf' inflation party
JOE BIDEN'S 'BEYOND TONE-DEAF' INFLATION PARTY. Tuesday was a really bad day for the economy. Amid hopes that inflation might be abating, the Commerce Department reported that prices remain persistently high, and what is known as the "core inflation" rate actually rose in August. This is from the Wall Street...
Washington Examiner
New illegal immigrants cost US $4B more than Trump’s wall
The estimated 2.3 million illegal immigrants who have crossed the border and stayed since Joe Biden became president will cost taxpayers over $9,000 each a year in housing, food, medical, and other services, according to a new report. The Federation for American Immigration Reform, which regularly tabulates the costs of...
Washington Examiner
Putin’s face-to-face meeting with Xi leaves questions about the extent of China’s friendship ‘without limits’
PUTIN ACKNOWLEDGES ‘QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS’: The awkward moment for Russian President Vladimir Putin came in televised remarks at the start of his Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. “We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin...
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Washington Examiner
Sanity returns to corporate America on vaccine mandates
Thanks to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden never was able to institute the nationwide employer vaccine mandate he said was essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. In NFIB v. OSHA, the six conservative justices held that since the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 was passed to address “occupational” safety, not everyday health problems, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration lacks the power to force all employers to make all workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Washington Examiner
Blinken announces $600 million drawdown of US military equipment for Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced another round of military assistance for Ukraine on Thursday. The secretary of state said that $600 million in arms, munitions, and other equipment from Department of Defense inventories will be sent to Ukraine as part the 21st drawdown of U.S. military supplies for the war-torn country since September 2021.
Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday, risking retaliation from Moscow as Berlin strives to shore up energy supplies and meet its European Union commitment to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
Government warned foreign investors could desert Brexit Britain as pounds hits 37-year low
International investors could desert the UK if they lose further confidence in the juddering economy, Liz Truss’s government was warned as the pound hit a new 37-year low against the dollar.Fears that the British economy has already entered recession following much worse-than-expected retail figures sparked heavy selling of the pound on the money markets on Friday.Leading fund manager Nicola Horlick, often dubbed “City superwoman”, warned that investors could decide against investing in gilts needed to fund extra government borrowing, as Ms Truss plans a £100bn-package to control soaring energy bills.Ms Horlick said Friday’s retail figures, showing a 1.6 per cent...
Genetically-modified purple tomatoes might be coming to a US grocery store near you
The USDA recently signed off a review that will allow people in the U.S. to purchase seeds and grow genetically modified purple tomatoes.
Washington Examiner
The August inflation numbers are a head fake
On Tuesday, the government reported that the headline consumer price inflation rate for August was near zero, 0.1%, on a month-on-month basis. But don’t be fooled into believing that the inflation fight is nearing its end. The headline report was largely influenced by the fall in gasoline prices over...
