International investors could desert the UK if they lose further confidence in the juddering economy, Liz Truss’s government was warned as the pound hit a new 37-year low against the dollar.Fears that the British economy has already entered recession following much worse-than-expected retail figures sparked heavy selling of the pound on the money markets on Friday.Leading fund manager Nicola Horlick, often dubbed “City superwoman”, warned that investors could decide against investing in gilts needed to fund extra government borrowing, as Ms Truss plans a £100bn-package to control soaring energy bills.Ms Horlick said Friday’s retail figures, showing a 1.6 per cent...

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO