Sergio Hudson Channels Prince Through Power Dressing
High coiffed hair, veteran industry supermodels, and power shoulders—for SS23, Sergio channels 90s glam. Power dressing will always be paramount in a Sergio Hudson fashion show. Back in February, ahead of his Spring Summer 2022 show, he said, “When I see women, I see them at their finest, and I want to dress them to meet that moment.” This Spring Summer 2023 collection, or “Collection 10,” was no deviation from that sentiment.
Halle Bailey Broke The Internet With ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debut
The movie is slated to hit theatres in May 2023. Did you all hear the news that Halle Bailey shut the internet down with the trailer of Disney’s live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid? We’re not surprised either. Making its debut at the Disney D23 Expo last weekend, Bailey stuns on screen as the first Black mermaid, as the trailer has earned over 104 million global views, according to Variety.
Who Decides War S/S 23 Collection Is Multi-Thematic
The Caribbean-inspired summer collection touches on themes of climate change, religion, and women's allyship. Who Decides War’s Spring/ Summer 2023 collection sends you on a one-way ticket to a private paradise— featuring a Caribbean soundtrack with artists like Bob Marley and scenic isle views to match. On initial viewing of surfboards and floppy sun hats, the collection is a postcard remembrance of the transition from the summer months. While the show was an ode to founders Everard Best and fiancé/ design partner Téla D’Amore’s roots, this was no escapist collection.
Exclusive: Aoki Lee Simmons Is In Her ‘Adult Fashion Season,’ And We’re Here For It
Spoiler alert: she shares what she has planned for her post-collegiate future!. As the daughter of serial entrepreneur Russell Simmons and supermodel and fashion icon Kimora Lee Simmons, and the niece of Run DMC’s own Rev Run, you would think that Aoki Lee Simmons has some big shoes to fill. Luckily, the rising Gen-Z fashion force is walking – or should we say, strutting – down a lane of her own in some designer shoes as she takes the industry by storm.
Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer '23—Day 5
See the top street style looks from NYFW day 5. Historically street style galleries have been traditionally white facing. That’s why it was important for us to highlight the very best in street style but make it Black AF. ESSENCE was excited to team up with street style photography legend Darrel Hunter this season to capture all the fantastic looks outside of the NYFW shows this spring/summer season. As day five marks the end of the road, here we are again to deliver the best in street style.
We've Finally Heard Ciara's Prayer, But What About The Secret To Her Glow?
The 'Level Up' singer launched her On A Mission skincare line. Ciara has been and will always be the “it” girl, and she’s on a mission to make other young Black girls and women feel that same confidence that she does. With the debut of her skincare brand, OAM (On a Mission), the “I Bet” songstress has introduced five skincare products packed with Vitamin C at a clinical skincare level. Complete with a foaming cleanser ($28), brightening pads ($28), a 20 percent vitamin C serum ($62), an eye cream ($35), and a moisturizer ($43), OAM is specially designed to bring the life back into your skin and brighten all skin tones without the harm of bleaching thanks to the active Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex in all of the products.
Sukeina's Spring/Summer 2023 Presentation Symbolizes Radical Acceptance
Inspired by the red cardinal, designer Omar Salam latest collection emanates loyalty and truth to oneself. A sea of red juxtaposed on black mannequins is the first thing you see when you walk into Sukeina’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at the Ritz Carlton Nomad Hotel. Founder and designer Omar Salam was inspired by the red cardinal hence the collection’s name. When asked how he conceptualized the inspiration from the red cardinal, Salam stated, “Many animals are known to adapt to their surroundings. The red cardinal is loyal to itself, not its environment—it has no desire to try and fit in. It’s truly inspiring because we, as a people, are all uniquely created. If we could radically accept ourselves, we could start to build and become a great gift to the world and ourselves. This collection is a story of radical acceptance.”
Chlöe Celebrates New Saks Campaign During New York Fashion Week Party
The ‘Have Mercy’ singer exclusively performed songs from her upcoming album. New York Fashion Week is currently underway and some of our favorite celebrities are taking part in the celebration with parties, launches, and exclusive dinners. Last Thursday, iconic department store Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an exclusive night out to kick things off with an evening full of sequins, champagne, and stars.
Exclusive: Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus's New Luxury Silk Scarf Line Is Inspired By Daughter Cori's Lupus Battle
With the release of the silk scarf line, Snoop, Shante and Cori talk making business moves, traveling, and supporting one another as a family. The Broadus family are all about business. Whether they’re selling candles for home (like the affectionately titled Deez Nuts scent), or preparing to bring Snoop Loopz breakfast cereal to a store near you, Snoop Dogg and wife/manager Shante Broadus are all about creating opportunities for their family to work together, enjoy quality time and make money simultaneously.
Sept/Oct Editor's Letter: "Fashionably Black"
Corey Stokes, Senior Vice-President of Creative, and Interium Deputy Editor writes his first editor's letter with ESSENCE magazine. I’m writing this editor’s letter—my first ever, actually—on a plane from Atlanta, where we shot our September/October cover stars: musicians and actresses Chlöe and Halle Bailey. I feel extremely nervous and excited but most importantly blessed as I wrap my premier cover shoot in this position— and as we usher ESSENCE into its next chapter. I joined this legacy brand four months ago to lead its creative vision—charged with the mission to “make sure that Blackness is returned to greatness,” in the words of our fearless leader, ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. She often says this, reminding me of our larger purpose. In this issue, she and -Margaret-Mary Wilson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and EVP of -UnitedHealth Group, touch on this imperative message while discussing Wilson’s career journey and her goal of building health equity (page 116).
Gucci Presents A New Exhibition To Honor Changemakers Scholars
Discover the multi-media exhibition on display at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. Ahead of September, Gucci announced the 2022 recipients of Gucci North America’s Impact Fund and Scholars Program. To date, the Italian fashion house has awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to students. Following the announcement, Gucci also revealed its newest brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Detroit – one of the focus areas of Gucci’s Changemakers program. In celebration of the store opening and the brand’s continuous stride to make an inclusive, lasting impact, Gucci highlighted its Changemakers scholars with a multi-media exhibition titled “Building a Lasting Impact” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.
Dur Doux's Spring/ Summer 2023 Runway Showcases Floridian-Inspired Laxed Luxury
The Dur Doux brand is a family affair on the rise, and they make it a point to bring other BIPOC designers with them on their way to the top. Mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt have returned to the runway to present Dur Doux’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Paradis Palmiers. The brand has built its ethos around being an accessible luxury brand. As encouraged by the brand’s name meaning “hard/soft” in French, it shows the duality that the clothes are meant to look and feel opulent but balanced with sensibility. As the Burt ladies are becoming a recognized brand, they are paying it forward by uplifting and celebrating other up-and-coming BIPOC designers to allow others a seat at the table. To open before showcasing their Floridian-inspired line, they allowed emerging Delaware designer Dell Scott to present a capsule collection.
Bridal Bliss: Whitney And Siya's Wedding Was An Epic Three-Day Event Called 'Camp Madikane'
It included a welcome party with stilt walkers, flamingo dancers and a steel drum band, as well as an emotional gospel brunch. That doesn't even include the beauty and extravagance of the wedding. When Whitney first met Siya, it wasn’t necessarily love at first sight. Truth be told, the event...
