ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants prediction, pick and odds Mon. 9/12: Braves seek to bounce back with Spencer Strider

By Originally posted on
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iI6zF_0hs2vpZn00

Right-hander Spencer Strider will enter a brave new world Monday night when he makes his Oracle Park debut as the Atlanta Braves visit the San Francisco Giants for the opener of a three-game series.

The Braves (87-53) will begin the set 1 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets (89-52) in the National League East, having lost two in a row after beginning an eight-game Western swing with three consecutive wins.

As Atlanta prepares to play its last three games outside the Eastern time zone, it's the Giants who had the tougher travel day Sunday. San Francisco completed a seven-day, eight-game trip with a 4-2 nationally televised night win in Chicago against the Cubs that ended more than four hours after the Braves were wrapping up an 8-7 loss in Seattle.

OddsChecker prediction, pick and odds

The Braves lost their series with the Mariners last night in a thriller but look to bounce back with rookie phenom Spencer Strider on the mound tonight in the opening game of their series with the Giants. Jason Radowitz gives us his best bet for it here.

9:45 p.m.

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+100) spread, -180 moneyline, over 7 (+105)

@ San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-114) spread, +165 moneyline, under 7 (-115)

He has faced the Giants just once in his career, during the clubs' four-game series in Atlanta in June. Strider was bombed for six runs in 3 2/3 innings in Atlanta's 12-10 loss.

The Braves took three of four from the Giants in that series, including 2-1 and 4-3 walk-off wins. The four games were decided by a total of five runs.

Braves closer Kenley Jansen has blown three of his last seven save opportunities, including on Sunday when he served up home runs to Seattle's Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez in the bottom of the ninth of a walk-off loss.

Jansen might welcome the sight of Oracle Park, where he has 17 saves and a 1.72 ERA in 32 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Got another game tomorrow," the veteran shrugged when asked about Sunday's nightmarish finish. "I can't look back. Nothing you can do about it. Continue to battle and we'll get through it."

Relegating to playing the role of spoiler a year after they had the best record in baseball, the Giants (67-73) won their trip opener over the Dodgers and their last two games over the Cubs, sandwiching five consecutive losses.

The trip included a two-homer game by Lewis Brinson in Los Angeles, another by David Villar against the Dodgers, and a 3-for-8 series by Austin Dean against the Cubs as the Giants are looking at prospects they might invite back next season.

"There's development happening; it's kind of cool," manager Gabe Kapler observed. "It's definitely a silver lining right now."

The Giants are still counting on veterans to do much of the pitching, and that'll be the case again Monday when righty Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.68 ERA) attempts to extend his unbeaten streak to seven starts.

The 34-year-old did not pitch in the earlier series in Atlanta. He has never lost to the Braves in his career, going 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts -- one for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, the other for the Baltimore Orioles in 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

NFL Week 1 betting cheat sheet: Ways to win? Take your pick

Sunday is almost here, and we've got you covered with betting angles, notes and picks for each Week 1 NFL game. Joe Flacco will be getting the start against his former team in the place of the injured Zach Wilson, and if this was a homecoming game in Baltimore we might take the Jets. Instead, we're betting on Lamar Jackson, whether he signs a new contract or not, starting the year strong. In the four Week 1s Jackson has had, the Ravens are averaging 42.75 points.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dean
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Kenley Jansen
Hoops Rumors

Warriors HC Steve Kerr: Golden State and Andrew Wiggins has been 'perfect marriage'

Andrew Wiggins‘ performance in helping the Warriors capture the NBA championship was exactly what the team envisioned when it traded for him at the 2020 deadline, writes Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports Bay Area. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the roster, Golden State didn’t need Wiggins to be a primary scorer, which allowed him to focus on defense, rebounding and helping the offense in other ways.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics expected to sign Jake Layman, Justin Jackson

The Celtics intend to sign free agent forward Jake Layman to a training camp contract, a source tells Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. The report has since been confirmed by Souichi Terada and Brian Robb of MassLive.com. A second-round pick in 2017, Layman has appeared in 243 regular season games...
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Expansion, Seattle, Vegas, Draft Assets, Ignite

Is the NBA ready to move forward on its long-rumored plans to expand to Seattle and Las Vegas? Willie G. Ramirez of The Associated Press (Twitter link) says he has heard from multiple sources that the league wants to announce expansion when those two cities hosts preseason games this fall. The Clippers will play in Seattle on September 30 and October 3, while the Lakers are set to play in Vegas on October 5 and 6.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The San Francisco Giants#The National League East#Cubs#Oddschecker#Mariners
Hoops Rumors

Extension candidate: Atlanta Hawks De’Andre Hunter

This is the fourth installment in our series examining players who are prime candidates for contract extensions. This series will explore the player’s strengths and weaknesses, and will evaluate what a fair deal between the player and his team might look like. We’re continuing today with a look at an oft-injured wing with tantalizing two-way potential.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Jerome Robinson joins Warriors on training camp deal

SEPTEMBER 8: The Warriors have officially announced the deal in a press release (Twitter link). It is an Exhibit 10 contract, Hoops Rumors has confirmed. AUGUST 31: Free agent guard Jerome Robinson will sign a training camp contract with the Warriors, according to a tweet from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Wembanyama, Henderson, James Lawsuit, Cole, Las Vegas

The top two projected picks in next year’s draft will square off in Las Vegas next month, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and his team, Metropolitans 92 from Paris, will face the G League Ignite and projected No. 2 pick, Scoot Henderson, on October 4 and 6 in a pair of exhibition games in Henderson, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hoops Rumors

Jordan Bell signs with Guangzhou Loong Lions

Another NBA veteran has signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who reports that big man Jordan Bell is joining the club. Word broke earlier this week that point guard Jeremy Lin has also signed with Guangzhou. The 38th overall...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy