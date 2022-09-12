ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Stafford County Police Seek 16-Year-Old Runaway

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago

Stafford County police are still looking for a missing teen, officials said.

Layla Alvarez was last seen in Stafford on September 8, but has not been seen or heard from since, according to the AWARE Foundation.

The 16-year-old was described as 5'0 tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighing 170 pounds, police reported.

Alvarez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black converse sneakers, with her hair in a bun, the AWARE Foundation said.

She has a tattoo of a snake and a rose with the letters "TYL" on her right arm, the AWARE Foundation detailed.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts should contact police at 540-658-4400.

Click here for more from the AWARE Foundation.

Comments / 0

