Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single
The local hard rock band Bittersweet Revenge just released a new music video for “Borrowed Time,” a moody single from its new EP, Forgotten Tales , the second installment of a four-part album.
Local filmmaker Josh Apple shot the video in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, and the band recorded the album at locally based Signal Flow Studios.
“These five tracks include a wide variety of sounds ranging from soft clean tones to hard-hitting rock 'n' roll and heavy fuzz,” reads a press release about the EP.
Bittersweet Revenge will open for Mushroomhead when it plays its annual Halloween show on Oct. 29 at the Agora .
Local filmmaker Josh Apple shot the video in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, and the band recorded the album at locally based Signal Flow Studios.
“These five tracks include a wide variety of sounds ranging from soft clean tones to hard-hitting rock 'n' roll and heavy fuzz,” reads a press release about the EP.
Bittersweet Revenge will open for Mushroomhead when it plays its annual Halloween show on Oct. 29 at the Agora .
Comments / 0