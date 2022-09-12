Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

Jimmy Eat World didn’t knock it out of the park on Thursday night, but it didn’t strike out either. Instead, let’s call their 80-minute workmanlike performance outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a solid double. Impressive but not one destined for the history books. And hey, that’s OK. Workmanlike is good. Think of Jimmy Eat World as the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers of emo.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO