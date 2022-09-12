ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu72b_0hs2ujUS00
Bittersweet Revenge.
The local hard rock band Bittersweet Revenge just released a new music video for “Borrowed Time,” a moody single from its new EP, Forgotten Tales , the second installment of a four-part album.

Local filmmaker Josh Apple shot the video in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, and the band recorded the album at locally based Signal Flow Studios.

“These five tracks include a wide variety of sounds ranging from soft clean tones to hard-hitting rock 'n' roll and heavy fuzz,” reads a press release about the EP.

Bittersweet Revenge will open for Mushroomhead when it plays its annual Halloween show on Oct. 29 at the Agora .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Music Video#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Rock Band#Hard Rock#Signal Flow Studios#Mushroomhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland Scene

Jimmy Eat World, a Fine Band, Gave a Fine Performance at the Rock Hall Thursday Night

Jimmy Eat World didn’t knock it out of the park on Thursday night, but it didn’t strike out either. Instead, let’s call their 80-minute workmanlike performance outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a solid double. Impressive but not one destined for the history books. And hey, that’s OK. Workmanlike is good. Think of Jimmy Eat World as the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers of emo.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons,  Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
754
Followers
185
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy