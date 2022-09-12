Cazenovia girls soccer wins Mount Markham Tournament

The Cazenovia girls soccer team was victorious in last weekend's Mount Markham Optimist Tournament, defeating Edmeston 3-0 in the opening round and topping host Mount Markham 3-1 in the title game.

CENTRAL NEW YORK – After splitting its first two matches against non-league foes, the Cazenovia girls soccer team moved on to the tough slate the Onondaga High School League’s Liberty division always provides.

First, the Lakers faced Hannibal last Tuesday afternoon and got an immediate taste of how much the Warriors have risen during a 5-2 defeat.

Hannibal, who went 3-9-1 a season ago, moved to 2-1 this fall by overcoming first-half goals by Cazenovia’s Julia Reff and Riley Knapp, with one assist credited to Katie Rajkowski.

By herself, the Warriors’ Amber Clarke sank the Lakers, scoring a hat trick by halftime and adding another goal to make it four, also assisting on Zoey Turaj’s tally. Plus, Hannibal goalie Sophia Salladin was sensational, stopping 21 of the 23 shots she faced.

Cazenovia would get its first win of the season on Friday, shutting out Edmeston by a 3-0 margin in the opening round of the Mount Markham Tournament.

The Lakers’ three goals came from three different players as Reff assisted on Knapp’s tally, Raeanne Thompson scored and Cailtyn Smithers, who assisted on Thompson’s goal, converted unassisted.

This led to Saturday’s final, with Cazenovia taking on host Mount Markham and doing enough to record a 3-1 victory over the Mustangs for the first-place trophy.

Again, Cazenovia’s production was spread around as it took a 2-1 lead by halftime and blanked Mount Markham after intermission. Smithers, Rajkowski and Ella Baker notched one goal apiece, with Reff twice getting assists and Baker also earning an assist.

Meanwhile, Chittenango ran into reigning sectional Class B champion Skaneateles and took a 5-0 defeat, seeing five different Lakers – Maddy Ramsgard, Kathryn Morrissey, Paige Willard, Isabella Arroyo and Jenna DeWolf – earned those five goals.

But the Bears were able to turn it around on Saturday, claiming a 3-2 decision over Canastota thanks to goals by Jordan Wagner, Abby Scheidelman and Brooke Walters. Emma Grant earned both of the Raiders’ goals.