FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Mystery casket found buried on woman’s property in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious casket was found buried on a woman’s property in Crosby, Texas. According to KHOU, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch are working together to investigate how a casket ended up buried on Miriam Soza’s property. Soza noticed what she...
Mysterious Grave Discovered Underneath Texas Woman's Property
It's possible someone was buried without authorization and without knowledge of loved ones.
fox44news.com
Houston student in custody after high school bomb threat
HOUSTON, Texas (FOX EDGE) – A student is in custody in Houston, and is accused of making a bomb threat against a high school. This happened at Klein Forest High School on Thursday morning, when the school was evacuated. The Klein Independent School District says the students were safe....
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
cw39.com
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Huffman, deputies say
HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100. Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway. The driver struck...
kingwood.com
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY
Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
10 MS-13 gang members in Houston area indicted on murder, racketeering charges, U.S. Attorney’s Office says
HOUSTON — Ten alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted on federal charges as part of a larger nationwide effort this summer to stop violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspects were charged with crimes including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted...
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy gets sick after taking drugs he mistook for candy: Sources
The drugs, colorful in nature and in bags, were confiscated at a scene and left unattended in a box at a substation, ABC13 learned.
Police looking for pickup in investigation of man found dead in Friendswood
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood police are investigating the death of a man found in a home there. They say when they found him, he had been dead for several days. They also released information about a vehicle they're looking for. Police found the man Monday at around 12:40 p.m....
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
Lawsuit claims staffing shortage at Harris County Jail led to 19-year-old's murder
"Fred was beat, he was murdered. He was taken advantage of by a system that could not employ people to protect those who they put in here," the 19-year-old's grandmother said.
Man convicted of 2 counts of aggravated assault in road rage shooting that left family burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — A man has been found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family burned after the bullet ignited fireworks in the back of their truck. Bayron Rivera was facing two aggravated assault charges and two injury to a...
Student allegedly logs into classmates' emails and sends threatening message, Brazosport ISD says
Additional police presence was placed at each Brazosport ISD campus Monday morning as a precaution, the district said
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
pearland.com
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
Mother accused of leaving 8-year-old after she asked her to slow down while driving, records state
The 8-year-old girl was found after an hourslong search. She said she was with her mother, who was allegedly driving erratically and was kicked out of the car when she asked her to slow down.
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
