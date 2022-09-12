ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

fox44news.com

Houston student in custody after high school bomb threat

HOUSTON, Texas (FOX EDGE) – A student is in custody in Houston, and is accused of making a bomb threat against a high school. This happened at Klein Forest High School on Thursday morning, when the school was evacuated. The Klein Independent School District says the students were safe....
Texas State
cw39.com

Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Huffman, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100. Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway. The driver struck...
kingwood.com

Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre

Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY

Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
KHOU

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
pearland.com

Looking For Their Families

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
KSAT 12

400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
