Nurses at this N.J. hospital say they wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility
More than half of the union nurses at a New Jersey hospital wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility. An overwhelming majority said the hospital is an unsafe working environment. And the nurses say they frequently face crushing workloads that put “patients and staff at risk.”
N.J. hospital to close under proposed deal. Some services would move to another medical center.
A proposed deal between two health systems would close St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, sending some of its services across town. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health — which owns St. Francis — to buy the medical facility, a St. Francis spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday.
3 New Jersey hospitals' plan to improve patient experience during labor and delivery
Two hospitals that are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J., have adopted a national model focused on shared decision making to improve patient outcomes and experience during the birthing process. RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; Cooperman Barnabas Medical...
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
Main Line Health transitions pediatric services to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health will fully transition its pediatric care from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia per a new affiliation agreement. Main Line began collaborating with the children's hospital in April, when CHOP physicians began providing complex ophthalmic care for premature babies in Main...
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
25 Stores, Restaurants You’re Demanding at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ
We asked and you answered. Many who live in and around Atlantic County still like the idea of a true shopping mall. Here are the stores and restaurants you'd love to see become part of Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. The mall currently has some vacancies, and you commented that...
2-alarm fire destroys Lawrence Township, NJ home
A 2-alarm fire has destroyed a home in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.
This Mercer County, NJ University Ranked #1 In The U.S
This Mercer County, New Jersey university is getting national recognition as the best in the country. It’s official that Princeton University is at the very top of the Best National University Rankings list written by usnews.com, making Mercer County proud! Of course, Princeton gets a lot of recognition being that it’s an ivy league, but being the #1 best university in all of America is a big win for New Jersey as a whole!
Habitat for Humanity SCNJ to begin construction on affordable housing development in Bordentown Township
The process to start building 10 affordable housing units on Thorntown and Crosswicks Road in Bordentown Township is in its final stages, according to Bordentown Township Administrator Michael Theokas. As part of its affordable housing policy with the state and Burlington County, Bordentown Township struck a partnership with Habitat for...
RWJBarnabas Health opens innovation center to study promising digital health tools
New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease. The center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals from a...
Two nursing home residents die after Legionnaires' outbreak
A Manhattan-based nursing home is fighting an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, resulting in an investigation into eight possible cases and four deaths, including two who were confirmed to have the disease, The New York Times reported Sept. 14. It was not clear if Legionnaires’ was the primary cause of their...
Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good […]
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
New York improperly billed Medicaid $84.3M, OIG says
An audit from the HHS Office of the Inspector General found that New York improperly billed Medicaid at least $84.3 million for nonemergency medical transportation services provided in New York City. The office's audit covered more than 4.7 million payments totaling more than $269.5 million for nonemergency medical transportation services...
The danger of hoarder fires
The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
Englewood Chiropractor Who Violated Patients Loses License For Good: State Attorney General
An Englewood chiropractor who inappropriately touched and made sexual comments to female patients has permanently lost his license, state authorities announced. The professional misconduct of Archer Irby, 51, of Leonia was “egregious, depraved, and predatory,” the New Jersey Board of Chiropractic Examiners said in permanently revoking his license.
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
