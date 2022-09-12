ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

beckershospitalreview.com

3 New Jersey hospitals' plan to improve patient experience during labor and delivery

Two hospitals that are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J., have adopted a national model focused on shared decision making to improve patient outcomes and experience during the birthing process. RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; Cooperman Barnabas Medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Main Line Health transitions pediatric services to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health will fully transition its pediatric care from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia per a new affiliation agreement. Main Line began collaborating with the children's hospital in April, when CHOP physicians began providing complex ophthalmic care for premature babies in Main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State

If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
94.5 PST

This Mercer County, NJ University Ranked #1 In The U.S

This Mercer County, New Jersey university is getting national recognition as the best in the country. It’s official that Princeton University is at the very top of the Best National University Rankings list written by usnews.com, making Mercer County proud! Of course, Princeton gets a lot of recognition being that it’s an ivy league, but being the #1 best university in all of America is a big win for New Jersey as a whole!
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

RWJBarnabas Health opens innovation center to study promising digital health tools

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease. The center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, will bring together clinicians, researchers and industry professionals from a...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Two nursing home residents die after Legionnaires' outbreak

A Manhattan-based nursing home is fighting an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, resulting in an investigation into eight possible cases and four deaths, including two who were confirmed to have the disease, The New York Times reported Sept. 14. It was not clear if Legionnaires’ was the primary cause of their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good […]
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

New York improperly billed Medicaid $84.3M, OIG says

An audit from the HHS Office of the Inspector General found that New York improperly billed Medicaid at least $84.3 million for nonemergency medical transportation services provided in New York City. The office's audit covered more than 4.7 million payments totaling more than $269.5 million for nonemergency medical transportation services...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesunpapers.com

The danger of hoarder fires

The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

