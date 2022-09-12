This Mercer County, New Jersey university is getting national recognition as the best in the country. It’s official that Princeton University is at the very top of the Best National University Rankings list written by usnews.com, making Mercer County proud! Of course, Princeton gets a lot of recognition being that it’s an ivy league, but being the #1 best university in all of America is a big win for New Jersey as a whole!

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO