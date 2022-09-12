Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
People with autoimmune disease at higher risk of death by heart attack, study suggests
Cleveland Clinic researchers found that people with an autoimmune disease are 15 percent more likely to die from any cause after a heart attack, and 12 percent more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on Sept. 14, compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician burnout is a patient safety hazard, study suggests
Physician burnout is associated with a reduction in care quality, a Sept. 14 study published in The BMJ found. "Burnout is not just a question of personal wellbeing or career satisfaction - it is a matter of patient safety," Latifa Patel, MD, chair of the British Medical Association's representative body, told Bloomberg Sept. 14. "Tired, undervalued and understrength doctors cannot work to the best of their abilities and these figures throw into disturbing relief what that means for patient care."
beckershospitalreview.com
More than 60% of physicians experienced burnout in 2021, study finds
Physicians' emotional exhaustion and depersonalization scores were worse in 2021 than in 2020, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Sept. 13. The 2021 study — also conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014 and 2011 — surveyed 2,440 U.S. physicians about work-life integration, burnout, depression and professional fulfillment.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse deficit could reach 2.1 million by 2025, study finds
Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests. That number comes from the Global Workforce Intelligence Project through an analysis conducted by The Josh Bersin Co., a workforce strategy research and advisory firm, and Eightfold, a talent management software company, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Josh Bersin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
3 months behind Moderna, Pfizer's mRNA-based flu vaccine enters phase 3
Pfizer started its 25,000-person phase 3 trial Sept. 14 to test the efficacy of a flu vaccine candidate that uses the same mRNA technology as its COVID-19 vaccine. In mid-June, Moderna began enrolling 6,000 participants for its late-stage trial. The Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker did not specify a projected timeline for...
beckershospitalreview.com
After 1st drug launch, CivicaScript plans to add 6 to 10 new drugs
Six weeks after Civica's generic drug unit CivicaScript premiered its first drug, the company is ready to launch six to 10 more drugs over the next few years, the company president told Becker's. Although Gina Guinasso joined CivicaScript's efforts to have a prostate cancer drug approved years after the clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Don't overprescribe monkeypox treatment, FDA warns physicians
The number of prescriptions for monkeypox antiviral Tpoxx should be "judicious" because virus mutations can make it ineffective, the FDA said in an updated monkeypox guidance Sept. 14. "Tpoxx has a low barrier to viral resistance," the FDA said. "This means small changes to [monkeypox's viral] protein could have a...
beckershospitalreview.com
How a Rush physician helped reduce clicks in Epic EHR
After a physician at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center noticed he was having to enter his login and password whenever he sent an electronic prescription through its Epic EHR, he went to administrators to change the system, helping save Rush providers time, the American Medical Association reported Sept. 13. "To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing
In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon, Cleveland Clinic + others urge Senate to expand telehealth flexibilities
Amazon joined hundreds of provider groups, hospitals and virtual care companies to send a joint letter to the U.S. Senate to pass a two-year extension of telehealth policies that were enacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, sent by a group of 375 organizations on Sept. 13,...
beckershospitalreview.com
2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic
A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
beckershospitalreview.com
'As full as we've ever been': Respiratory illnesses burden US children's hospitals
Children's hospitals in the U.S. are experiencing unseasonable capacity issues amid an influx of children sick with flu, enterovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. "It's kind of the triple whammy, to be honest with you right now. We're seeing enterovirus, we're seeing influenza, we're seeing RSV — thankfully we're not seeing very much COVID right now," Mark Kline, MD, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans, told WVUE Fox 8 Sept. 14.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC updates Tpoxx guidance: 4 things to know
In its second Tpoxx update in two days, the CDC said Sept. 15 the monkeypox antiviral treatment — which is difficult for patients to acquire — should be prescribed only to people with a high risk of severe disease. High-risk populations include children — especially those 8 and...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Patient care is my first love': Dr. Aimee Becker on leading UW Health during COVID-19 and beyond
The patient has always been at the center of Aimee Becker's, MD, career. She has served as Madison, Wis.-based UW Health's chief medical officer since August 2018, where she's led the system through the countless challenges presented by COVID-19. Dr. Becker spoke to Becker's about what piqued her interest in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Understaffed nursing home leaves patients without care, medication
Chelsea, Mass.-based nursing home AdviniaCare Eastpointe is under investigation after emergency responders found residents wandering the halls and waiting for medication, Boston 25 News reported Sept. 13. Saturday afternoon, a woman visiting the facility called emergency services to complain that a diabetic resident had not received her insulin. First responders...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 New Jersey hospitals' plan to improve patient experience during labor and delivery
Two hospitals that are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J., have adopted a national model focused on shared decision making to improve patient outcomes and experience during the birthing process. RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; Cooperman Barnabas Medical...
Comments / 0