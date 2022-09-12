From the director of The Vampire Diaries comes a story of love, duty, and rebellion. Vampire Academy, based on the book series by Richelle Mead and a reboot of the ill-fated 2014 film of the same name, sees two women from very different walks of life fighting for self-determination and for each other within the halls of a vampire boarding school. Lissa and Rose, vampire royalty and dhampir guardian respectively, share a psychic connection as well as a close relationship, and Rose is in training to protect Lissa from the various dangers that exist outside the boarding school’s walls. However, the evil vampires known as strigoi are the least of the girls’ worries; the biggest threat facing them just might be the world within the boarding school itself.

