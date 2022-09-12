Read full article on original website
James Marsden to Star in Genre-Bending Courtroom Series for Amazon Freevee
Rumors have swirled, whispers have echoed regarding a top-secret docu-style courtroom comedy being produced for Amazon Freevee. And Deadline has just confirmed the project's existence in an exclusive report. The project stars James Marsden and is now in post-production. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but...
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
'The People’s Joker' Director on the Legality of Unofficial DC Movie
The People’s Joker is embracing the playful tagline, “An illegal queer coming of age comic book movie by Vera Drew,” but it seems as though Warner Bros. is taking things a bit more seriously. The TIFF website just revealed that The People’s Joker has been withdrawn from the film festival due to “rights issues.”
John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Films Returning to Theaters Through CineLife Entertainment
CineLife Entertainment is bringing the classic Halloween films back to theaters once again. While all eyes will be on Halloween Ends, which releases on October 14 and marks the close of the Michael Myers, Laurie Strode saga, CineLife will be re-releasing John Carpenter's original 1978 classic as well as two of its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Starting this month, all three films will be rolling out in theaters for the second year in a row to celebrate the spooky season.
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Taika Waititi’s 'Next Goal Wins' Scores Spring 2023 Release Date
Searchlight has just given an official release date to acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi's newest directorial effort, Next Goal Wins. The heartfelt sports comedy will be released theatrically in the spring of 2023. Next Goal Wins tells the true story of unorthodox coach Thomas Rongen, who was tapped to attempt to transform subpar soccer players from the American Samoa national team into star players. Michael Fassbender stars as Rongen, while Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Kaimana, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss round out the rest of the cast.
FIFA・
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
With His Final Films, Jean-Luc Godard Continued to Dismantle Cinema
To credit Jean-Luc Godard with revolutionizing cinema may feel, at this point, redundant, but that’s because it’s a credit that’s entirely due. Praising Godard’s invention is akin to lauding Orson Welles for his innovation, or noting Alfred Hitchcock wrote the playbook on crafting thrillers and Steven Spielberg essentially birthed the summer blockbuster. The fact is that Godard did revolutionize the art form—rebirthed it, even—and invented a new language that largely remains engrained in contemporary cinema. His impossibly prolific output throughout the 1960s is untouchable, with movies like Breathless (1960), Vivre Sa Vie (1962), Band of Outsiders (1964), and Weekend (1967) being crucial works that are essentially synonymous with the French New Wave. It’s certainly (and understandably) this ‘60s period for which Godard is most widely known, with the pop-art sensibility, effortless coolness, and suave combination of stylish entertainment and intellectualism making for a truly singular viewing experience. These movies feel fresh and timeless, and they remain a solid gateway into Godard’s later, more complicated works.
How Jennifer Coolidge Found Her Niche to Win Her Emmy
Everyone knows Jennifer Coolidge, and almost everyone loves her — or, at least, recognizes the mark her unique persona has left. Even so, her popularity and general icon status didn’t make her big Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series win last night any less surprising for most people. At first glance, Coolidge’s award-winning performance in the HBO anthology series The White Lotus wasn’t very different from her past roles. When looking deeper, though, this role took what Coolidge does so well and gave her the room to make it award-worthy.
Dennis Quaid Cast in Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
Dennis Quaid is the latest addition to the cast of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s HBO Max series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the six-episode series. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Quaid’s past TV credits include the shows “Merry Happy Whatever,” “Goliath,” “The Art of More,” and “Vegas.” He is best known for his many films roles,...
The 'Final Destination' Franchise Made Death the Ultimate Big Bad
When it comes to horror movies, death is essential, alongside blood, screaming, and jump scares. Death is the ultimate consequence in life; however, one little movie changed the face of horror and death on March 17, 2000: Final Destination. Seven people on a flight to Paris are forced to leave a plane after Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) has a dream that sees the tragic death of everyone on Flight 180. Turns out, the dream was actually a premonition, and the seven lucky survivors are picked off one by one following the tragic event.
'The Good Place's Manny Jacinto Joins a Galaxy Far, Far Away in 'The Acolyte'
The Galaxy Far, Far Away just keeps growing! It was announced today by Deadline that Manny Jacinto has been added to the cast of Leslye Headland's Star Wars series The Acolyte where he will star opposite Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and recent Emmy-winning Squid Games star Lee Jung-jae. First announced...
Stephen King’s 'Fairy Tale' Sets Film Adaptation From Paul Greengrass
It has been announced that prolific filmmaker Paul Greengrass will adapt Stephen King's latest novel, Fairy Tale, into a feature film. Fairy Tale was just released on September 6 and is a dark fantasy novel that tells the story of a young boy who inherits a magical key that leads him into a dangerous mythical land. Greengrass will serve as a producer in addition to directing the film. Greg Goodman will also act as a producer on the film.
‘MaXXXine’ Casting Call Gives Fans the Chance to Become a Star
Ti West’s X came out of nowhere earlier this year, giving horror fans a slasher love letter we never knew we needed. However, X was only the beginning of this unexpected franchise, and the film’s prequel Pearl is releasing in theaters this Friday. X’s maddening surprises don’t end with the prequel as a reveal trailer was shown for the third film MaXXXine at the TIFF premiere of Pearl earlier this week. This once again sent a gleeful shockwave through the horror community. Now the upcoming sequel is giving fans a chance to live out their Pearl fantasy and become a star.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
Benedict Wong is Enjoying Being a Part of the "Wong Cinematic Universe"
It’s Wong’s world, and we are just living in it. The character has developed such a massive fan base that even in the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode, a highly self-aware Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) tells the camera, “God, everybody loves Wong. It’s like giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” And such is the power of Sorcerer Supreme Wong that even Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) bowed to him in his last movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Benedict Wong reveals that he’s “heartened” by all the love Wong has received and even divulged that he has “some ideas” about a spinoff series.
How to Watch 'Vampire Academy'
From the director of The Vampire Diaries comes a story of love, duty, and rebellion. Vampire Academy, based on the book series by Richelle Mead and a reboot of the ill-fated 2014 film of the same name, sees two women from very different walks of life fighting for self-determination and for each other within the halls of a vampire boarding school. Lissa and Rose, vampire royalty and dhampir guardian respectively, share a psychic connection as well as a close relationship, and Rose is in training to protect Lissa from the various dangers that exist outside the boarding school’s walls. However, the evil vampires known as strigoi are the least of the girls’ worries; the biggest threat facing them just might be the world within the boarding school itself.
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
How to Watch 'Goodnight Mommy'
Masked monsters are inherently scary. More than the mask, we fear the monster that hides behind it. In Goodnight Mommy, twin boys who have been away from their mother arrive home to discover that their mother’s face is completely hidden under bandages, showing only her eyes and her mouth. One boy wonders, “What do you think she looks like under there?” The other boy says, “I don’t think that’s our mother.”
'Ironheart' Adds Rashida 'Sheedz' Olayiwola
South Side writer Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola has reportedly joined the cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart in a currently undisclosed role, where she will star alongside Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) as the titular hero. The report of her casting comes from Deadline.
