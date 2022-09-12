Read full article on original website
Two arrested in connection with Manville, NJ double shooting
MANVILLE — Two individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into a double shooting over the weekend. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New York, and Ainslee Clark, 28, of Middlesex, were identified as suspects in the early morning shooting that left two people wounded, and were each arrested in Hillsborough the next day without incident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.
Edison, NJ man charged with murdering ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands, NJ in June
The Edison man found with the body of his dead ex-girlfriend in Atlantic Highlands earlier this summer has now been charged with her murder. The details of the investigation and court rulings were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that a Monmouth...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Absecon, NJ man indicted for shooting inside of Dollar General store this summer
An Absecon man who opened fire inside of a Dollar General store earlier this year has been charged and indicted in Atlantic County. The charges and court ruling were announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jalial Whitted, 38, of Absecon faces up to 10 years in New Jersey State...
Crash Reported On I-195 Jersey Shore
There was a crash reported on Interstate 195 in Ocean County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-195 eastbound west of Exit 21 in Jackson Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. At least one lane was closed due...
Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police
A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing
A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
Man Indicted For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A man has received a two-count indictment for killing his former girlfriend in the back seat of a car, officials said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree Murder and second-degree Disturbing Human Remains in connection with the death of 26-year-old Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison.
Former Treasurer of Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted, NJ charged with embezzlement
He paid his dues, literally, but deposited those dues in the wrong place and now a Spotswood man who served as treasurer at a gun club in Ocean County has been charged for embezzlement. The announcement of the crime and charges were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. On...
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with murder of 30-year-old woman
ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth. Elizabeth police officers responded...
Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
