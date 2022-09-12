This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hamburgers are easily one of the most popular and versatile dishes -- and they're pretty simple to prepare. Just fire up the grill, throw on a few patties, pile the burger high with all your favorite toppings and you've made a meal the whole family will love. But what if there was another way to cook burgers? We've already covered eight unexpected ways you can cook with your grill, but there's another trick you may not have considered -- using a cast-iron skillet on the grill for your burgers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO