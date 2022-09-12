Drunk Motorcyclist Leads State Police On Chase Along Pennsylvania Highway Across Two Counties

Rickey Allen Keys. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

A wanted 40-year-old man led state police on a chase across two central Pennsylvania counties on Sunday, September 11, authorities say.

Rickey Allen Keys of Halifax led police on a chase on his 1983 Honda motorcycle from Upper Paxton to Washington townships PA 147 starting around 7:30 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Keys was wanted on multiple active arrest warrants and for traffic violations when state police first attended to stop him.

The pursuit weaved through Dauphin and Northumberland counties, troopers say.

Keys has been charged with three felonies for fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, DUI (fourth offense in 10 years), four misdemeanors drug possession, DUI (3rd offense graded as a misdemeanor), DUI controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple traffic violations, according to the police release and confirmed by court documents.

He's being held in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $5,000 in bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26, his latest court docket shows.

