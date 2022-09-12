Read full article on original website
First Look: Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Debuts as the Most Polarizing Car of the Year
Here it is. The most controversial car of 2022. After 75 glorious years, Ferrari—the marque that gifted us the 250 GTO, Daytona, F40 and 458 Speciale—has built an SUV. Yet the first Prancing Horse with four doors is described by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna as “a car unlike any other.” But is that a good thing? We traveled to Ferrari’s home in Maranello, Italy, to see the new Purosangue and find out. Ferrari insists that the Purosangue actually isn’t an SUV. Instead, marketing boss Enrico Galliera calls it “a sports car that can be used in different conditions.” The name “Purosangue”...
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police seize vintage Bentley worth $115 million because of what's in it
The most expensive vintage Bentley ever sold was a rare 1932 4.5-liter Supercharged "Blower" Bentley that went for $7 million at an auction in England in 2012. One has now been discovered in Australia that's worth over 20 times more than that — but only because of what was in it.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Moment ‘idiot’ driver starts tug-of-war with tow truck and totals his vehicle – everybody’s pointing out the same thing
A bystander has captured the moment a truck driver attempted to escape a repo tow truck. We see a 12th-generation Ford F-150’s hooked up to a light-duty tow truck. This video’s towing configuration shows the pickup’s rear lifted and front wheels on the ground. The Ford F-150’s...
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Rare Indian Jack Daniels Edition Being Sold At Mecum Dallas to Benefit Charity
This loud and proud motorcycle is a biker’s dream. Indian has been a big name within the performance motorcycle industry for years due to their incredible designs and innovative technology. Typically motorcycles are portrayed as the old-tech or stone age vehicles because of their raw power and loud exhausts. However, models like this 2022 Indian Challenger are a great example of how this brand flipped the script and simultaneously made one of the coolest bikes out there. I get it, this is a bit of an outrageous claim but after some further explaining, you’ll see why this motorcycle is so lovable.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
