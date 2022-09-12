ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
The Post and Courier

Taco Boy becomes latest Charleston restaurant to expand beyond state lines

Taco Boy will soon join the ranks of Charleston-born businesses to expand beyond state lines. The offering at two upcoming outposts in Asheville, N.C., could foreshadow changes to come in Charleston, where Taco Boy has locations on Folly Beach, downtown and in Summerville. Taco Boy West Asheville will open at...
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
Lifestyle
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
live5news.com

Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
WSOC-TV

Photos: Elton John brings farewell tour to Charleston

Elton John Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” to Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 13, 2022. The legendary singer will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 18. (Richard Thigpen)
live5news.com

Black female priest makes history in Holy City

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina made a historic step Tuesday night. For the first time in 300 years, it ordained a Black woman into the Sacred Order of Priests. The Rev. Henrietta McDougal Rivers said over the last several years, she has had endless support...
WSOC Charlotte

Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray’s said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
counton2.com

Charleston route among many suspended by Amtrak amid possible strike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Amtrak on Wednesday announced that all long-distance routes will be suspended beginning Thursday in anticipation of a possible strike by railroad workers. The strike could come if the unions representing many freight train conductors and engineers — the crews that run the trains — are...
WCBD Count on 2

Black Food Truck Festival returns in November

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is returning to the Exchange Park in Ladson this November. The festival is described as the ultimate family reunion and is a celebration of Black-owned businesses and culture with food, music, vendors, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Organizers say the festival generated over $1 million when […]
live5news.com

Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants...
live5news.com

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
WCBD Count on 2

Photo: Charleston officers rescue kitten from Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend. Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel […]
