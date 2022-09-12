ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Titans Lose First Game of the Season Against the Giants

By Austin Timberlake
Final Score:

Giants- 21

Titans- 20

The Titans (0-1) were winning for most of this contest but let a 13-point lead slip away at the end of the 4th quarter.

Tennessee had a chance to win the game as time expired but kicker Randy Bullock missed a field goal. Throughout the game, Tennessee was fairly dominant on both sides of the ball but couldn’t stop the Giants (1-0) when it mattered most.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished the game with 266 yards and 2 touchdowns. Derrick Henry looked to be back in full health after his injury last year carrying the ball 21 times and gaining 82 yards. Rookie Receiver Kyle Phillips lead the team with 6 receptions and 66 yards. The defense was able to sack the Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 5 times and Amani Hooker intercepted him.

Head coach Mike Vrabel will now begin to prepare the team to play the Bills (1-0) next week who are Super Bowl contenders. They will travel to Buffalo and hope to carry their recent success against them as the Titans have beaten them 2 seasons in a row.

