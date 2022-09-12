So Boise State is opening at home on Saturday against an FCS team, UT-Martin. You hear some grumbling about it, especially since this is the game that replaced Michigan State on the home schedule. But Broncos matchups against the FCS are rare. This is just the fourth one in the past 10 years. Only Notre Dame, Texas, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and UCLA have played fewer FCS opponents during that span. Boise State has routed all three of those previous foes. Go back a little further, though, and you can how dangerous such games can be. In 2009, the Broncos had one of the best teams in school history, the 14-0 Fiesta Bowl champions. In Game 5, UC Davis came to the blue turf. Coach Pete’s alma mater gave Boise State all it wanted — the Broncos pulled away late to win 34-16.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO