KXLY
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
KXLY
Better air and possible showers later – Mark
We have “Unhealthy” Air Quality in the Inland Northwest that should slowly improve later today. Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is still in effect, but we are expected to see some slow improvement this week. There is also the possibility that we some showers before we see some cooler weather.
