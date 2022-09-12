Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals cutting inpatient care
Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting all inpatient services for a variety of reasons, including cost and staffing concerns. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
Piedmont Medical Center patient thankful for new hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I have never been in pain like that in my life.” Charles Cornell is celebrating his birthday today — a day he may not have seen without Fort Mill’s new 100-bed hospital open to the public. “Cause they said what happened was my heart had given a couple […]
Black owned and operated hair removal business has roots in boosting people's mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Khiana Morton spent more than a decade as a mental health counselor. "My degree's in psychology, and so I worked in mental health for about 13 years," Morton said. "It was very rewarding but also very stressful at the same time." When her mental health job...
CMS principal uses her childhood experience to shape kids’ futures
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal calls on her own experience as an English language learner to support students. Alejandra Garcia is in the top job at Governors’ Village STEM Academy in northeast Charlotte. But when she started on the other side of the classroom, school was a challenge.
Action 9 helps homeowner get $3,700 from home warranty company
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte homeowner had issues with his air conditioning, but since he had a home warranty he wasn’t very worried until the company said it wouldn’t cover the repairs. Ronnie Bryant says his A/C stopped working a few months back, during the height of...
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
WBTV
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools. The one-time grant is modeled...
The crisis surrounding veterinarians and animal health care
Warning: This show includes discussions of suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, the number for the suicide crisis hotline is 988. There is a crisis surrounding the animal care industry. Animal shelters across the country are at a breaking point, and Mecklenburg County is...
‘Not a choice’: Mother shares son’s story about disease of addiction, hopes to help others
CHARLOTTE — There has been a spike in overdose deaths across the country during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 110,000 people died of an overdose from March 2021 to March 2022. Behind those numbers are families shattered and lives changed forever. The mother of...
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Former students seek to memorialize legacy of historic Huntersville school
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former students of a historic school in Huntersville are planning how to memorialize its legacy. Bee Jay Caldwell has fond memories of the Little School off Dellwood Drive, which she attended in 1952. The Little School, also known as Huntersville Rosenwald School #2, opened in 1952....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Questions come up as the new bivalent COVID booster rolls out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in Charlotte are starting to get the first wave of the updated COVID-19 booster shot in their arms. The new bivalent COVID booster shot is being administered. The CDC says you can get the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine at the same time. The federal...
Students, parents involved in CMS middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
Shrinkflation: What it is and how to avoid it at the grocery store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The word, "shrinkflation" was recently added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It’s defined as "the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price." The Associated Press described shrinkflation as "the inflation you're not supposed to...
WFAE.org
'Violence interrupters' program plans to expand to two more Charlotte sites
Charlotte is planning to expand Alternatives to Violence, a new program that uses trained community members known as “violence interrupters.” The ATV team aims to make connections and address community problems without involving the police. Its efforts focused on the Beatties Ford Road Corridor in west Charlotte in its first year and will continue to do so for at least another year.
cn2.com
After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
Nonprofit renovates 95-year-old veteran’s home in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A nonprofit organization is working to improve veterans’ lives one home at a time, including a 95-year-old veteran in west Charlotte. Nearly 60 years ago, World War II Veteran Robert Cochrane built a home for his family. “I had this house built in 1965 and been...
Comparing Charlotte-area charter schools state test scores to area public schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of public charter schools opening in North Carolina continues to grow as parents decide traditional public schools aren’t the right fit. This is especially true for children of color. WCNC Charlotte looked at data from three Charlotte-area charter schools. They include Lake Norman...
Mecklenburg County offers financial support for small businesses
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s small business fund, Meck Lending, has funds available for financial support. Meck Lending offers business loans and free assistance to help small business owners. There is up to $75,000 available for small business owners. VIDEO: North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
