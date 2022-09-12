ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

beckershospitalreview.com

9 hospitals cutting inpatient care

Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting all inpatient services for a variety of reasons, including cost and staffing concerns. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
City
WCNC

Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Questions come up as the new bivalent COVID booster rolls out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in Charlotte are starting to get the first wave of the updated COVID-19 booster shot in their arms. The new bivalent COVID booster shot is being administered. The CDC says you can get the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine at the same time. The federal...
WCNC

Shrinkflation: What it is and how to avoid it at the grocery store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The word, "shrinkflation" was recently added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It’s defined as "the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price." The Associated Press described shrinkflation as "the inflation you're not supposed to...
WFAE.org

'Violence interrupters' program plans to expand to two more Charlotte sites

Charlotte is planning to expand Alternatives to Violence, a new program that uses trained community members known as “violence interrupters.” The ATV team aims to make connections and address community problems without involving the police. Its efforts focused on the Beatties Ford Road Corridor in west Charlotte in its first year and will continue to do so for at least another year.
cn2.com

After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
