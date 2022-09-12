ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco Ranch, TX

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
HOUSTON, TX
1971 Houston cold case gets new resources

HOUSTON — Houston police are re-opening the case of an African American man murdered in the 1970s. It's part of a million-dollar grant to solve cold cases where civil rights were violated. Outside the big city, in an area known for ranchlands and cattle, a family raising ten kids...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Happenings: September 15 - 18, 2022

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. - Downtown's Entertainment Destination With Houston's Hottest Latino Artists. - Family-Friendly Day With Live Mural Painting / Arts & Crafts Stations. - Saturday, 6pm – 10pm. - Avenida Houston. - Free To Attend!. RECUERDOS DE JUVENTUD...
HOUSTON, TX
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX
Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
Houston's first 3D-printed multi-story home being built

HOUSTON — A home under construction is the first of its kind, not in Houston. The home is not just being built – it’s being printed as the first 3D-printed multi-story home. It’s imagination meets innovation. This plot of land in northwest Houston isn’t your typical...
HOUSTON, TX
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
HOUSTON, TX
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month With Mi Tienda & H-E-B

HOUSTON — Today kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. This celebration occurs annually from September 15 – October 15. Mi Tienda products deliver quality, great tasting, traditional and authentic flavors that satisfy your family's desire for their favorite homemade dishes. This Weekend, Saturday 9/17 – Sunday 9/18, get out...
HOUSTON, TX
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston Memorial Museum

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — President. Governor. General. Congressman. Senator. Sam Houston held a lot of titles in his life. "He was one of the most powerful senators in the United States Senate leading up to the Civil War," said Derrick Birdsall, director of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum. "My mission in life is to take Sam Houston from being a state or regional figure and give him the national recognition that he deserves."
HOUSTON, TX
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?

The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend

HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Where To Find The Best Pizza In Pearland

Hot pizza laden with delicious toppings is always a great choice, and Pearland restaurants have excellent pies to satisfy diners seeking both traditional and more contemporary combinations. Inventive toppings include Fritos, caramelized pears and boudin crumbles, while worthy standbys such as sausage, pepperoni, veggies and plenty of cheeses are easily found. Many locations also serve pizza’s cousins: calzones and strombolis. Read on to explore must-visit pizza parlors, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining website for more recommendations.
PEARLAND, TX
Houston, TX
