Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
KHOU
1971 Houston cold case gets new resources
HOUSTON — Houston police are re-opening the case of an African American man murdered in the 1970s. It's part of a million-dollar grant to solve cold cases where civil rights were violated. Outside the big city, in an area known for ranchlands and cattle, a family raising ten kids...
Mystery casket found buried on woman’s property in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious casket was found buried on a woman’s property in Crosby, Texas. According to KHOU, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch are working together to investigate how a casket ended up buried on Miriam Soza’s property. Soza noticed what she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Houston Happenings: September 15 - 18, 2022
HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. - Downtown's Entertainment Destination With Houston's Hottest Latino Artists. - Family-Friendly Day With Live Mural Painting / Arts & Crafts Stations. - Saturday, 6pm – 10pm. - Avenida Houston. - Free To Attend!. RECUERDOS DE JUVENTUD...
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Houston's first 3D-printed multi-story home being built
HOUSTON — A home under construction is the first of its kind, not in Houston. The home is not just being built – it’s being printed as the first 3D-printed multi-story home. It’s imagination meets innovation. This plot of land in northwest Houston isn’t your typical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
KHOU
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month With Mi Tienda & H-E-B
HOUSTON — Today kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. This celebration occurs annually from September 15 – October 15. Mi Tienda products deliver quality, great tasting, traditional and authentic flavors that satisfy your family's desire for their favorite homemade dishes. This Weekend, Saturday 9/17 – Sunday 9/18, get out...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
Dad relieved after finding toddler in southwest Houston neighborhood, police say
HOUSTON — A toddler's father said he is relieved after his child was found in a southwest Houston neighborhood Thursday. Police were called just before 6 a.m. to the area of Sands Point Drive near Tarnef Drive. The dad said the child somehow got out the front door. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston Memorial Museum
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — President. Governor. General. Congressman. Senator. Sam Houston held a lot of titles in his life. "He was one of the most powerful senators in the United States Senate leading up to the Civil War," said Derrick Birdsall, director of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum. "My mission in life is to take Sam Houston from being a state or regional figure and give him the national recognition that he deserves."
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Praying for a miracle: Vigil held for teen seriously injured in rollover crash in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — About one hundred teenagers in Cypress packed the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A Thursday night praying for their friend who is in a coma. Zoe Moody, 16, was critically injured in a roll-over crash while on her way with a friend to the Bridgeland High School homecoming parade on Monday.
Casket mysteriously buried and adorned on woman's property next to cemetery in Crosby, HCSO says
The property the casket was found buried on is right next to a cemetery, but a representative said they have all of the plots accounted for. So, who does it belong to?
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?
The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
KHOU
Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza In Pearland
Hot pizza laden with delicious toppings is always a great choice, and Pearland restaurants have excellent pies to satisfy diners seeking both traditional and more contemporary combinations. Inventive toppings include Fritos, caramelized pears and boudin crumbles, while worthy standbys such as sausage, pepperoni, veggies and plenty of cheeses are easily found. Many locations also serve pizza’s cousins: calzones and strombolis. Read on to explore must-visit pizza parlors, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining website for more recommendations.
KHOU
Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1