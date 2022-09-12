While Saturday marks the third straight home game for the Aggies to begin the 2022 College Football season, it will be the first prime time matchup – a top-25 matchup – in College Station. With a sold out crowd eager to make life difficult for Miami on Saturday night, the 12th Man will have quite the pregame tailgate opportunity prior to gates opening at 6:30PM CT. The Aggies will look to feed off of an electric atmosphere to take down the Hurricanes and put last week’s effort in the rear view mirror. No. 22 Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami at 8:00PM CT at Kyle Field. Check out Saturday’s game day timeline of events below: 🔜 a top-25 showdown at Kyle Field.#12thMan, here's your gameday timeline. ⌚️@SRSDistribution x #GigEm — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 15, 2022

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO