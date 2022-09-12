Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
'As full as we've ever been': Respiratory illnesses burden US children's hospitals
Children's hospitals in the U.S. are experiencing unseasonable capacity issues amid an influx of children sick with flu, enterovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. "It's kind of the triple whammy, to be honest with you right now. We're seeing enterovirus, we're seeing influenza, we're seeing RSV — thankfully we're not seeing very much COVID right now," Mark Kline, MD, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans, told WVUE Fox 8 Sept. 14.
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC updates Tpoxx guidance: 4 things to know
In its second Tpoxx update in two days, the CDC said Sept. 15 the monkeypox antiviral treatment — which is difficult for patients to acquire — should be prescribed only to people with a high risk of severe disease. High-risk populations include children — especially those 8 and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where pediatric flu shot rates are highest, lowest
Massachusetts had the highest pediatric flu vaccination rate in the U.S. during the 2020-21 flu season, according to a Sept. 13 analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. For its analysis of state vaccination trends, including pediatric flu vaccination, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in 17 metrics...
beckershospitalreview.com
More than 60% of physicians experienced burnout in 2021, study finds
Physicians' emotional exhaustion and depersonalization scores were worse in 2021 than in 2020, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Sept. 13. The 2021 study — also conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014 and 2011 — surveyed 2,440 U.S. physicians about work-life integration, burnout, depression and professional fulfillment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Two nursing home residents die after Legionnaires' outbreak
A Manhattan-based nursing home is fighting an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, resulting in an investigation into eight possible cases and four deaths, including two who were confirmed to have the disease, The New York Times reported Sept. 14. It was not clear if Legionnaires’ was the primary cause of their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician burnout is a patient safety hazard, study suggests
Physician burnout is associated with a reduction in care quality, a Sept. 14 study published in The BMJ found. "Burnout is not just a question of personal wellbeing or career satisfaction - it is a matter of patient safety," Latifa Patel, MD, chair of the British Medical Association's representative body, told Bloomberg Sept. 14. "Tired, undervalued and understrength doctors cannot work to the best of their abilities and these figures throw into disturbing relief what that means for patient care."
beckershospitalreview.com
12% of cancer survivors live in poverty
Twelve percent of cancer survivors live in poverty, leading to poor health outcomes and an inability to see doctors because of the cost, researchers at the Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University found. Many cancer treatments can cost $100,000 or more. Researchers found...
beckershospitalreview.com
Report: DEA probes telehealth provider's prescribing practices
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allegedly opened an investigation into ADHD telehealth provider Done, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 15. The probe, led by the DEA's Diversion Control Division, is looking into Done's prescribing practices for stimulants such as Adderall. Done said in a statement to the Journal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic
A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon, Cleveland Clinic + others urge Senate to expand telehealth flexibilities
Amazon joined hundreds of provider groups, hospitals and virtual care companies to send a joint letter to the U.S. Senate to pass a two-year extension of telehealth policies that were enacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, sent by a group of 375 organizations on Sept. 13,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing
In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
beckershospitalreview.com
Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
beckershospitalreview.com
After 1st drug launch, CivicaScript plans to add 6 to 10 new drugs
Six weeks after Civica's generic drug unit CivicaScript premiered its first drug, the company is ready to launch six to 10 more drugs over the next few years, the company president told Becker's. Although Gina Guinasso joined CivicaScript's efforts to have a prostate cancer drug approved years after the clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return
Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 tied to higher Alzheimer's risk in seniors, study suggests
Adults 65 and older who contract COVID-19 may be at greater risk for new-onset Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published Sept. 13 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. Researchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland found those who had COVID-19 were more likely to be...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Patient care is my first love': Dr. Aimee Becker on leading UW Health during COVID-19 and beyond
The patient has always been at the center of Aimee Becker's, MD, career. She has served as Madison, Wis.-based UW Health's chief medical officer since August 2018, where she's led the system through the countless challenges presented by COVID-19. Dr. Becker spoke to Becker's about what piqued her interest in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackers access 23,379 patient files from Texas surgical hospital
Lubbock (Texas) Heart & Surgical Hospital is notifying patients about a July data security incident that disrupted some of its IT systems and compromised the protected health information of 23,379 patients. On July 12, the surgical center learned of the breach and blocked the unauthorized party to secure systems and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Understaffed nursing home leaves patients without care, medication
Chelsea, Mass.-based nursing home AdviniaCare Eastpointe is under investigation after emergency responders found residents wandering the halls and waiting for medication, Boston 25 News reported Sept. 13. Saturday afternoon, a woman visiting the facility called emergency services to complain that a diabetic resident had not received her insulin. First responders...
beckershospitalreview.com
Iowa nurse fired for incorrectly administering monkeypox shots
An on-call nurse in Iowa has been fired after improperly administering monkeypox vaccines to Polk County residents, the Des Moines Register reported Sept. 14. The Polk County Health Department said Cheryl Sondall, RN, who worked for the department for several years and received proper training, failed to follow protocol when administering the shot to five patients during a clinic Sept. 6, according to the report.
Comments / 0