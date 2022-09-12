Read full article on original website
Google updates Photos with redesigned Memories and a new collage editor
Google is rolling out some changes to the in . Until now, these automatically generated highlights have been private, but Google is adding some sharing options. Starting today, you'll have a way to natively share memories with others if you have an Android device. Friends and family will be able to view your memories on any device through Google Photos. The sharing option is coming to iOS and the web soon.
Alexa to provide branded answers to your pressing questions
Amazon hopes highlighting products will lead to increased sales. The home security hogging all the awards. See, the problem is that people simply aren't buying enough. To rectify this issue, Amazon announced on Thursday that it is introducing a new Alexa feature, dubbed "Customers Ask Alexa," wherein "expert brands" provide answers to customer questions like “How can I remove pet hair from my carpet?” that also just so happen to prominently feature that brand's particular product.
Snapchat for Web is now available for everyone
The app also launched new iOS 16 lockscreen widgets that make it easy to jump into chats. Snapchat's messaging and video chat features first made their way to browsers back in July, but only in select markets and for Snapchat+ subscribers. Now, Snapchat for Web is finally available for all the messaging app's users worldwide. It could be the better choice for users who have a lot of typing to do and messages to send, since they'll be looking at a bigger screen and have access to a real keyboard.
Period tracker app Flo launches 'Anonymous Mode' for iOS devices
Flo's anonymous mode has arrived. The period tracker promised to launch the new mode shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in an effort to assuage privacy-related fears. Activists and privacy advocates cast a spotlight on period tracking apps on the heels of the Supreme Court's decision, warning users that the data they collect could be used for investigations into people seeking abortion services. They urged users to delete those apps, especially if they live in states where abortion is now outlawed.
Start exploring AWS fundamentals by investing just $1
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. From to , Amazon is dipping its hands into many industries thanks to AWS. But for companies to leverage the platform’s features effectively, they need to hire experienced cloud professionals. If you’re a looking to break into cloud computing, mastering tools such as CodeSummit and CloudTrail may help. You can explore these topics by .
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new low of $130
Android users looking...
Flickr adds a virtual photography category as more games embrace photo modes
It's one of the platform's fastest growing content categories. Flickr is adding a new virtual photography category to help users find and categorize images they capture in their favorite video games. Previously, the platform only offered three content categories: photos, illustration and art, and screenshots. The company notes the third and final one didn’t quite meet the needs of one of its fastest-growing communities, which is why it’s making the change.
Apogee Boom brings its DSP-powered plugins to a budget-friendly audio interface
You might know Apogee for its pocketable or . Or maybe its . But ask a bedroom producer and most will tell you they know the company for its audio interfaces and software tools. Today, the company unveils ($300), a new 24-bit/192kHz desktop audio interface with both studio and mobile creators in mind.
GoPro Hero 11 review: One change makes all the difference
These days, the idea of a camera just for “action” feels like a bit of an anachronism. In 2022 social media is king, and action is a just one subsection thereof. You only need to look at the last few GoPros, and the competition, to see that brands with skin in the game are all too aware of that. Enter the Hero 11 Black, where everything feels a bit grown up, in a skate-dad kinda way.
Google's Pixel Buds Pro fall back to an all-time low at Amazon
If you missed...
Walmart will let you use your own photos for a virtual clothing fit check
When Walmart launched its virtual fitting room back in March, it gave you 50 models with various body types and heights to choose from. It was up to you to find the model you resemble the most, so you can see what a piece of garment would look like on you. Now, the retailer is leveling up the experience by letting you virtually try clothes on your own photos.
California sues Amazon for preventing third-party sellers offering cheaper prices elsewhere
Amazon still can't avoid lawsuits over third-party prices. The New York Times reports California has filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Amazon of violating both the Cartwright Act and state competition law through its pricing rules. The internet giant is stifling competition by preventing sellers from offering lower prices on other sites, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta. If they defy Amazon, they risk losing buy buttons, prominent listings or even basic access to Amazon's marketplace.
The Morning After: The Apple Watch Series 8 is the new best smartwatch
Apple is rolling out no fewer than three new smartwatches – and we’ve already spent a week with two of ‘em. While we’re still waiting to put the priciest Watch Ultra through its paces, the $399 Watch Series 8 is now Apple’s best wearable. Crash detection and a new skin temperature sensor for ovulation tracking are the key updates. But dollar for dollar, the new $250 Watch SE seems like a steal. The main features you might miss if you get an SE instead of a Series 8 are the Always On Display (AOD), ECG reader, blood oxygen app and the new skin temperature sensor.
A 'Genshin Impact' anime is on the way
Is one of the of the last few years. Fans will have another way to enjoy the world of Teyvat at some point, as developer miHoYo has teamed up with animation studio Ufotable to create an anime based on the free-to-play action RPG. Ufotable has worked on several other ....
Google fails to overturn EU Android antitrust ruling but reduces its fine by 5 percent
Google has failed to convince Europe's General Court to overturn the Commission's ruling on its Android antitrust case and its decision to slap the company with a €4.3 (US$4.3) billion fine. The General Court upheld the Commission's original ruling back in 2018 that Google used its dominant position in the market to impose restrictions on manufacturers that make Android phones and tablets. It did, however, reduce the fine a bit, deciding that €4.125 (US$4.121) billion is the more appropriate amount based on its own findings.
Amazon greenlights 'Blade Runner 2099' sequel series
Ridley Scott will serve as an executive producer. The long-teased Blade Runner sequel series is real. Variety has confirmed Amazon has ordered production of Blade Runner 2099 for Prime Video. Original movie director Ridley Scott will serve as an executive producer alongside Silka Luisa (Halo and Shining Girls), who will also be the showrunner. The premise of 2099 isn't yet clear beyond its setting 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, but Amazon's global TV head Vernon Sanders claimed the follow-up would preserve the "intellect, themes, and spirit" of the movies.
Discord voice chat is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
Following an , Discord voice chats are now . The integration allows Discord users on Xbox, PC and mobile to join the same voice channels. You’ll first need to link your Discord and Xbox accounts together to get started. If you already did that so that your Discord contacts could see your , you’ll need to do so again because of the new voice permissions required to make the integration work. And then comes the complicated part.
Watch nearly 8 minutes of 'Bayonetta 3' gameplay in a new trailer
Bayonetta 3 is primed to be a stylish, neon-splattered action title, and Nintendo has the gameplay trailer to prove it. Today the studio dropped nearly eight minutes of Bayonetta 3 gameplay footage on YouTube, showcasing Bayonetta's Witch Time, Demon Masquerade and summoning abilities, and how other characters will play. The...
Apple fixes iOS 16 activation bug affecting iPhone 14 buyers
You'll need to install a day-one patch to fix iMessage and FaceTime. You might have a rough time activating your iPhone 14. As MacRumors reports, Apple has fixed an iOS 16 bug that broke activation of iMessage and FaceTime on open WiFi networks. Your brand new device might not work properly out of the box, depending on your situation. You only have to install an iOS 16.0.1 update to address the bug, but you may need to restore the phone with a computer to load the new software.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
The noise blocking crown is safe. Bose has massively upgraded how much sound it can cancel on the QuietComfort Earbuds II, cutting out more everyday noise including voices. The sound quality is also markedly improved and smaller buds offer a more comfy fit (and less awkward look). There’s room for further improvement though as the company passed on basics like multipoint connectivity and wireless charging.
