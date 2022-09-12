Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Wyoming votes down bill penalizing violence toward healthcare workers
Wyoming is the only state without specific penalties for violence against hospital employees. On Sept. 14, the state's lawmakers rejected a bill that would implement them, Wyoming Public Radio reported. In the past year and a half, there have been 121 attacks on Wyoming healthcare workers, Josh Hannes, the state...
beckershospitalreview.com
Iowa nurse fired for incorrectly administering monkeypox shots
An on-call nurse in Iowa has been fired after improperly administering monkeypox vaccines to Polk County residents, the Des Moines Register reported Sept. 14. The Polk County Health Department said Cheryl Sondall, RN, who worked for the department for several years and received proper training, failed to follow protocol when administering the shot to five patients during a clinic Sept. 6, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Calls for caps of medical costs increasing
The Health Policy Commission, Massachusetts' health cost watchdog, is calling on state lawmakers to establish price caps for the highest-priced providers, Bloomberg reported Sept. 13. Massachusetts would become one of a growing number of states, including California and Rhode Island, that have started imposing caps on certain healthcare prices. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner
Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's. Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
New York health system inks settlement over 'repayment fees' in nurse contracts
Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System has agreed to pay $24,255 to eight nurses to resolve allegations it illegally forced the nurses to pay fees if they resigned or were fired within three years of employment, according to a Sept. 13 news release from New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 New Jersey hospitals' plan to improve patient experience during labor and delivery
Two hospitals that are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J., have adopted a national model focused on shared decision making to improve patient outcomes and experience during the birthing process. RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; Cooperman Barnabas Medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Main Line Health transitions pediatric services to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health will fully transition its pediatric care from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia per a new affiliation agreement. Main Line began collaborating with the children's hospital in April, when CHOP physicians began providing complex ophthalmic care for premature babies in Main...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts nurse pleads guilty in $100M fraud scheme
A Massachusetts nurse has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million healthcare fraud scheme, the Justice Department announced Sept. 13. Winnie Waruru, a licensed practical nurse, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud - aiding and abetting, conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks, making false statements and making a false statement in a healthcare matter.
Comments / 0