An on-call nurse in Iowa has been fired after improperly administering monkeypox vaccines to Polk County residents, the Des Moines Register reported Sept. 14. The Polk County Health Department said Cheryl Sondall, RN, who worked for the department for several years and received proper training, failed to follow protocol when administering the shot to five patients during a clinic Sept. 6, according to the report.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO