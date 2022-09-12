ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming votes down bill penalizing violence toward healthcare workers

Wyoming is the only state without specific penalties for violence against hospital employees. On Sept. 14, the state's lawmakers rejected a bill that would implement them, Wyoming Public Radio reported. In the past year and a half, there have been 121 attacks on Wyoming healthcare workers, Josh Hannes, the state...
WYOMING STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Iowa nurse fired for incorrectly administering monkeypox shots

An on-call nurse in Iowa has been fired after improperly administering monkeypox vaccines to Polk County residents, the Des Moines Register reported Sept. 14. The Polk County Health Department said Cheryl Sondall, RN, who worked for the department for several years and received proper training, failed to follow protocol when administering the shot to five patients during a clinic Sept. 6, according to the report.
POLK COUNTY, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

Calls for caps of medical costs increasing

The Health Policy Commission, Massachusetts' health cost watchdog, is calling on state lawmakers to establish price caps for the highest-priced providers, Bloomberg reported Sept. 13. Massachusetts would become one of a growing number of states, including California and Rhode Island, that have started imposing caps on certain healthcare prices. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner

Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's. Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while...
DAVENPORT, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

3 New Jersey hospitals' plan to improve patient experience during labor and delivery

Two hospitals that are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J., have adopted a national model focused on shared decision making to improve patient outcomes and experience during the birthing process. RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; Cooperman Barnabas Medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Main Line Health transitions pediatric services to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health will fully transition its pediatric care from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia per a new affiliation agreement. Main Line began collaborating with the children's hospital in April, when CHOP physicians began providing complex ophthalmic care for premature babies in Main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts nurse pleads guilty in $100M fraud scheme

A Massachusetts nurse has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million healthcare fraud scheme, the Justice Department announced Sept. 13. Winnie Waruru, a licensed practical nurse, pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud - aiding and abetting, conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks, making false statements and making a false statement in a healthcare matter.
BOSTON, MA

