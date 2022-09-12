Lawmakers will debate the FDA's $3 billion budget and the pharmaceutical industry's influence on agency funding Sept. 30, according to The New York Times. Last year, three-fourths of the FDA's drug division budget, more than $1 billion, was from its user fee program, in which pharmaceutical companies and devicemakers pay fees to the agency as part of the review process. Critics of the program say it gives the drug and medical device industry too much influence over a process meant to ensure those products are safe and effective.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO