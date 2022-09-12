Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
After 1st drug launch, CivicaScript plans to add 6 to 10 new drugs
Six weeks after Civica's generic drug unit CivicaScript premiered its first drug, the company is ready to launch six to 10 more drugs over the next few years, the company president told Becker's. Although Gina Guinasso joined CivicaScript's efforts to have a prostate cancer drug approved years after the clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bill aims to protect pharmacists refusing to sell abortion drugs
Republican House lawmakers introduced a bill Sept. 14 intended to offer sweeping protection to pharmacists who refuse to sell or fill prescriptions for drugs that can cause an abortion. The Pharmacist Conscience Protection Act aims to reverse White House guidance set forth in mid-July that clarified that denying to offer...
LAW・
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA's user fee program up for reauthorization amid concerns about industry influence
Lawmakers will debate the FDA's $3 billion budget and the pharmaceutical industry's influence on agency funding Sept. 30, according to The New York Times. Last year, three-fourths of the FDA's drug division budget, more than $1 billion, was from its user fee program, in which pharmaceutical companies and devicemakers pay fees to the agency as part of the review process. Critics of the program say it gives the drug and medical device industry too much influence over a process meant to ensure those products are safe and effective.
beckershospitalreview.com
Calls for caps of medical costs increasing
The Health Policy Commission, Massachusetts' health cost watchdog, is calling on state lawmakers to establish price caps for the highest-priced providers, Bloomberg reported Sept. 13. Massachusetts would become one of a growing number of states, including California and Rhode Island, that have started imposing caps on certain healthcare prices. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
5 leaders' strategies to hire, retain pharmacy workers
With Walgreens offering bonuses up to $75,000 and pharmacists anonymously citing staffing shortages as a factor in pharmacy incidents, health system pharmacy leaders have faced struggles with recruiting enough workers — especially pharmacy technicians. Here's what five pharmacy executives told Becker's were their solutions for mitigating the pharmacy worker...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackers access 23,379 patient files from Texas surgical hospital
Lubbock (Texas) Heart & Surgical Hospital is notifying patients about a July data security incident that disrupted some of its IT systems and compromised the protected health information of 23,379 patients. On July 12, the surgical center learned of the breach and blocked the unauthorized party to secure systems and...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals cutting inpatient care
Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting all inpatient services for a variety of reasons, including cost and staffing concerns. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse deficit could reach 2.1 million by 2025, study finds
Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests. That number comes from the Global Workforce Intelligence Project through an analysis conducted by The Josh Bersin Co., a workforce strategy research and advisory firm, and Eightfold, a talent management software company, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Josh Bersin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Don't overprescribe monkeypox treatment, FDA warns physicians
The number of prescriptions for monkeypox antiviral Tpoxx should be "judicious" because virus mutations can make it ineffective, the FDA said in an updated monkeypox guidance Sept. 14. "Tpoxx has a low barrier to viral resistance," the FDA said. "This means small changes to [monkeypox's viral] protein could have a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon, Cleveland Clinic + others urge Senate to expand telehealth flexibilities
Amazon joined hundreds of provider groups, hospitals and virtual care companies to send a joint letter to the U.S. Senate to pass a two-year extension of telehealth policies that were enacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, sent by a group of 375 organizations on Sept. 13,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon, CVS are spending big in healthcare — health systems must respond
Nontraditional healthcare companies are digging deeper into healthcare delivery with acquisitions and partnerships. Health systems have to keep an eye on the disrupters and respond in the best way possible for patient care. Amazon entered into an agreement to acquire One Medical, a virtual and in-person primary care platform, for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner
Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's. Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 months behind Moderna, Pfizer's mRNA-based flu vaccine enters phase 3
Pfizer started its 25,000-person phase 3 trial Sept. 14 to test the efficacy of a flu vaccine candidate that uses the same mRNA technology as its COVID-19 vaccine. In mid-June, Moderna began enrolling 6,000 participants for its late-stage trial. The Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker did not specify a projected timeline for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cardiac medical device company opens $42M plant
Terumo Cardiovascular, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based medical devicemaker that specializes in cardiac and vascular surgery products, has opened a $42 million, 157,000-square-foot facility in Costa Rica. It's the first company to manufacture this equipment in the country, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Operations serving American and Australian companies...
beckershospitalreview.com
Average signing bonuses for 5 most recruited providers
Signing bonuses offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins averaged $31,000, up from $29,656 the year prior. Signing bonuses offered to nurse practitioners and physician assistants tracked in the review averaged $9,000, up...
beckershospitalreview.com
From an FBI raid to bankruptcy: A timeline of Borrego Health's troubles
The Borrego Community Health Foundation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after receiving a notification from the California Health and Human Services that payments for Borrego Health Medi-Cal services will be suspended Sept. 29. Here are the issues the organization has faced over the past two years:. Oct. 20, 2020: State...
beckershospitalreview.com
Inova Health System approved for hospital expansion
Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System received unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to build a new hospital next to its Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex in Alexandria, Va., FFXnow reported Sept. 14. The new hospital will stand at 985,000 square feet and include 144 beds across two patient towers...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return
Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
beckershospitalreview.com
2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic
A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
beckershospitalreview.com
Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
Comments / 0