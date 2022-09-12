ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Comes Clean About His Final 2 With Turner

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Big Brother 24 is nearing the finish line, and the final five houseguests are making final two and final three deals left and right. Two players even solidified an alliance a couple of weeks ago, and they seem to be the most powerful duo in the house. However, according to Big Brother 24 spoilers, they might not be as strong as fans think.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0NZb_0hs2qXhm00
Monte Taylor | Photo: CBS

Monte and Turner formed a final 2 in ‘Big Brother 24’

The split house twist changed everything in Big Brother 24 . The Leftovers officially went bad, trust was fractured, and power dynamics were forever changed. However, no one expected one houseguest’s racist comments and actions to come into play during week eight.

After Matthew Turner won the week eight Head of Household competition, he stayed loyal to the Pound and nominated Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes for eviction. The Pound, which included Turner, Monte Taylor, and Kyle Capener, planned on backdooring Michael Bruner. But then Michael won the Power of Veto.

Following the POV, Michael and Brittany decided to inform the other houseguests about Kyle’s desire to form an all-white alliance to combat a potential Cookout 2.0 alliance. Kyle came under fire for his racial biases, and Turner had no choice but to nominate him after Michael used the POV on Brittany.

Since it was clear that Kyle would leave that week, Turner and Monte came together to form a final two deal. And ever since then, the two have remained tight and have won numerous competitions, securing their safety in the game.

Monte exposes the alliance on Sunday, Sept. 11

Monte became the HOH during week 10 of Big Brother 24 and, per spoilers, nominated Brittany and Alyssa Snider for eviction. He felt secure in his relationships with Turner and Taylor, so Monte wanted either Brittany or Alyssa gone. Monte, Turner, and Taylor even formed a final three deal called Girls Guys during the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 11.

But Brittany later won the POV, and Monte would be forced to nominate Turner or Taylor in her place. Brittany hatched a plan to get Turner on the block, but when she talked with Monte on Sept. 11, it was apparent that trust was broken between them.

Brittany left crying, and Taylor, who was in the room for the conversation, talked with Monte about where they go from there.

Monte said, “My thing is, for me, I’m telling you right now … Turner trying to establish something with me after me finding out that he had a final two with Kyle this whole time since week three,” and Taylor interrupted, “Has he tried yet?”

Monte answered, “He has. And he’s said certain things that maybe have tried to imply it. And I’ll just nod and wave. My thing is, I have to take into consideration that I found out information about him by virtue of Kyle blowing it up because he’s leaving. It wasn’t like Turner was like, ‘I really want to work with you.’ No. He was going to be just fine working with Kyle till the end. And that had nothing to do with me.”

So Monte revealed to Taylor that Turner had come to him with a final two deal. But he tried to downplay it and claim that he was more loyal to his alliance with Taylor.

Will Monte and Turner stay loyal to one another in ‘Big Brother 24’?

During Monte and Taylor’s conversation , Monte told her that he was only Turner’s final two “out of convenience.” And if he had to pick between Taylor and Turner, he would choose Taylor. However, that’s hard to believe when he will put Taylor on the block over Turner once Brittany uses the POV on herself. Plus, Monte has been telling Taylor the same things he’s been telling Turner.

If Monte wins the final HOH and has to choose between Taylor and Turner to take with him to the end, it could come down to who he thinks he will win against. But he also might feel obligated to bring Turner to the final two out of a sense of loyalty.

Monte has screwed Taylor over numerous times this season, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he did it again on finale night.

Turner, on the other hand, will undoubtedly stay loyal to Monte. He’s always been more of a follower than a leader. And if Turner is in the final four with Monte, Taylor, and Brittany, he will follow Monte until the bitter end.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Taylor Had a Panic Attack During the Week 10 HOH

Comments / 6

Melanie Myers Lucas
3d ago

wasn't racist comments, Michael and Britney used a conversation about the possibility of another cookout alliance as game play...Michael is a vindictive person who got his Karma..using the race card for game play was disgusting.

Reply(2)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Big Brother#Reality Tv#Lsb Spoiler#Cbs Monte#Leftovers#Pov
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’

It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
TENNIS
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old

Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’

No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

181K+
Followers
114K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy