Harrison Charter Township, MI

Michigan's 1st Tunnel To Towers 5K race & walk takes place in Harrison Township

By Faraz Javed, Danny Stricker
 4 days ago
More than 200 people came together at lake St. Clair MetroPark in Harrison Township, to take part in the first ever Tower To Tunnel 5k race to honor the lives lost during the 911 attacks that took place 21 years ago.

"I think everybody who lived during that moment could remember exactly where they were, what they were doing," said Nicole Cipponeri.

While participating with her family in the Tower to Tunnel race, Nicole Cipponeri recalls watching the fateful day unfold on television with her kids.

"Not knowing the insecurity, are we being attacked, where is it coming from, and seeing all the rescue responders just rushing into the building and saving, and when the first towers fell, knowing so many first responders were there," said Nicole Cipponeri.

It's one of many fundraising initiatives held by the Tower To Tunnel Foundation to help provide mortgage-free homes to the nation’s injured veterans, and first responders, as well as families of fallen heroes.

This year the goal to deliver 1,000 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes. That’s why Bob Kalfaian is proud to bring one of the foundation's many fundraising initiatives, to Michigan.

"Obviously we are trying to raise money, but they want the awareness to get out there, they want people to never forget, and their motto is let us do good," Bob Kalfaian, Executive Director, Tunnel to Towers 5K race & walk.

For Army reserve and Ferndale Senior Firefighter, Mona Markabani taking part in the race is another way to pray tribute to the country.

"Coming from a Middle Eastern background, you don’t get the opportunity to I just wanted to give back to my country that provided me with my passion," said Mona Markabani, Army reserve, and Ferndale Senior Firefighter.

Mona was six years old when her family migrated to the US from Lebanon. Mona says the images of 911 still haunt her.

"Coming from a middle eastern background, finding out that the whole political side of things it definitely affected my family and myself, being treated differently," said Markabani.

But Mona believes more needs to be done to support first responders.

"We have definitely evolved in regards to mental health, and stuff, and we still need to keep working on that. Changing some of the cultures of being more open-minded to diversity. Thankfully my department is super diverse and open-minded to all types of people," said Markabani.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Eric Cipponeri are getting ready for their youngest daughter, Abigail to start military training, who is following in the footsteps of her EMT sister.

"I always wanted to serve my country but my sister definitely motivated me but I wanted to become a soldier so I can protect my family," said Abigail Cipponeri.

To donate and to check out the full list of year-round fundraising initiatives by Tunnel to Towers foundation, head over to

