Lake Higgins Hosts Adaptive Paddling Session September 18
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with GetOutdoors Pedal and Paddle, will host an Introduction to Adaptive Paddling session for individuals with physical disabilities 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, September 18, at Lake Higgins, 4325 Hamburg Mill Rd., Summerfield. The cost is $20 per participant. Register online.
Participants should bring sunscreen, a hat, water, snacks, and clothing that can get wet. A kayak, adaptive equipment, and all the appropriate safety gear will be provided.
For more information, contact GetOutdoors at 336-294-3918 or info@shopgetoutdoors.com.
