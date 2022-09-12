ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Baltimore County, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Images Released Of Suspect Running Away From Seat Pleasant Murder Scene, $25K Reward: VIDEO

Detectives have released video of a murder suspect who fled the scene after killing a man in Seat Pleasant last month, authorities say. The suspect is pictured running from the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 1 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14 after the shooting that took the life of LaDainain McMillian, 20, according to Prince George’s County Police.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Baltimore Sun
wfmd.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting

Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy