Gladstone appoints first Vietnamese American to school board

Charlie Chu, who served on the budget committee, is expected to run in 2023 election.

Gladstone School Board members selected Charlie Chu, the first Vietnamese American to serve on the board, to fill a vacant seat starting Sept. 14.

Chu was appointed to fill the seat previously held by Steve Stewart, who stepped down on Aug. 1 because he is moving outside the district. Both of Stewart's children graduated from Gladstone High School, where he served as coach and mentor to the school's robotics team.

A Gladstone resident since 2018, Chu is a former comic book editor and publishing executive who recently served on the Gladstone School District Budget Committee. He is the parent of a third grader at John Wetten Elementary who from 2010-22 worked for Oni Press, a publisher of a comic books and graphic novels based in Portland.

Chu's resume previously includes about three years each as a story department coordinator at 20th Century Fox from 2007-10 and as a production coordinator at Capitol Records from 2004-07. He earned a bachelor's degree in cinema/television studies from the University of Southern California after graduating from Aliso Niguel High School, located about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Chu said he was looking forward to helping the school board's work to support the district's ongoing mission of growing great people.

"I'm excited to join this group of advocates for the best interests of the students, educators and the community of Gladstone," Chu said.

Chu will serve in office for the remainder of Stewart's term through June 30, 2023. Chu is expected to run in the May 2023 election for a full four-year term.