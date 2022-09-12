Read full article on original website
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
There are a lot of myths surrounding Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. One that continues to perpetuate is that Cousins is the king of the checkdown. In this new series for The Vikings Wire, we will be focusing on proving or disproving that myth. What will we be quantifying as...
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
The Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not look impressive whatsoever in their Week 1 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers looked extremely out of sorts without star wide receiver Davante Adams, and the team was only able to score seven points on offense. One Chicago Bears’...
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
While there are problems for the Bears on both sides of the football against Green Bay, it always seems Aaron Rodgers is able to exploit those on offense.
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that wide receiver Allen Lazard is returning to practice on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov. The Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 2. After dropping their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has intentions of jumping into the win column this week. Lazard’s offensive presence would be crucial for their success.
The San Francisco 49ers Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears was mightily disappointing. The 49ers were heavy favorites against a very weak Bears squad, but they ended up struggling mightily on offense throughout the game as torrential downpours made life difficult for both sides. Still, the weather cannot be used as an excuse to lose against a team as bad as the Bears.
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms.
Read more on the Detroit Lions' initial Week 2 injury report released Wednesday.
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a massive amount of injuries during the 2021 season. They lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as cornerback Marcus Peters for the year with torn ACLs, but each injury is different with varying damage and recovery times in terms of getting back to full strength and returning to the field.
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
