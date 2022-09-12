ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Bears legend has hilarious three-word message for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not look impressive whatsoever in their Week 1 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers looked extremely out of sorts without star wide receiver Davante Adams, and the team was only able to score seven points on offense. One Chicago Bears’...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Jefferson, WI
ClutchPoints

Allen Lazard takes key steps towards Packers return in Week 2

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that wide receiver Allen Lazard is returning to practice on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov. The Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 2. After dropping their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay has intentions of jumping into the win column this week. Lazard’s offensive presence would be crucial for their success.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
FOX Sports

Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy