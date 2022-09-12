Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County fatal motorcycle crash; rider left roadway, hit tree
TOWN OF CONCORD, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Friday, Sept, 16 in the Town of Concord. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Friday on County Highway E south of Interstate 94. The preliminary investigation at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shorty before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man accused; soaking in Wind Point hot tub, stealing bikes
RACINE, Wis. - A dip in the hot tub and a bike ride at a summer home in Wind Point without an invitation. That is what prosecutors say one man decided to do. He is 29-year-old Joseph Flowers of Racine – who now faces the following criminal counts:. Burglary...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
wtmj.com
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School. Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
Terrell Milton, 23, of Milwaukee is wanted in connection with the May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police say Milton and four others fired shots in the direction of someone they had a beef with.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa West students protest; concerned about school violence
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa West High School students staged a protest on Friday morning, Sept. 16 about school violence. Those students hope to get the attention of the school board. Meanwhile, four people, including three juveniles, were arrested Friday evening, Sept. 9 following a report of a fight at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northbound I-43 closed, crash near Keefe and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - Northbound Interstate 43 was closed Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 due to a crash in the area of Keefe and Atkinson. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. and the closure is expected to last one hour. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others
MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha 'Ruse Burglaries' target elderly residents, officials say
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and police departments in the county noted on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that they are seeing a rise in "Ruse Burglaries" reports. Officials say these criminals:. Target elderly residents who live alone, but everyone should be cautious. They are usually in small groups...
CBS 58
Parents, teachers discuss arming staff during West Bend School Board meeting
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- How would you react to guns in schools? What if it's only for trained staff? And would it be okay for a parent to conceal carry at pickup and drop-off?. A growing number of school boards are being asked those questions. First came Germantown....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes parked car, tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday, Sept. 12 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened at approximately 9:24 p.m. Police say a driver to lost control, collided with a parked vehicle and hit a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll on its side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan veteran gets free home repairs
A Sheboygan veteran received free home repairs Tuesday from Rebuilding Together in Sheboygan County. That included a new roof, windows and paint.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorials, Thrive Architects hired
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha parade commission on Tuesday, Sept. 13 voted on memorial design proposals. The memorials for the victims of last November's attack will be at Grede Park and Main Street. Three firms created designs for both a memorial in Grede Park and an accompanying memorial along Main...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 14 following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Three people in the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and Keefe...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure 2 within about an hour
MILWAUKEE - A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said the 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. About an hour later, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near 76th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad was caught on camera Wednesday, Sept. 14. Video from the intersection of 76th and Burleigh shows the collision. Based on the video, it's hard to tell who was at fault. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office...
