Federal oversight of police has cost Cleveland millions. What’s changed?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
ideastream.org
What is the Cleveland Plan, and what does it say about charter schools?
Outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon was instrumental in development of the Cleveland Plan to reform the city’s public education system, a plan that Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb says he wants to “double down” on in partnership with the next CEO. So what is this...
ideastream.org
Price tag for new Cuyahoga County Jail has jumped to at least $700 million
The estimated cost for a new county jail has increased dramatically over the past two years, from the October, 2020 estimate of $550 million to at least $700 million dollars today. That’s what Cuyahoga County councilmembers heard from Jeffrey Appelbaum, the consultant hired to oversee planning for the jail project...
ideastream.org
Cleveland Teachers Union raises concerns about Bibb boosting support for charter schools
As Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon prepares to step down later this year, the direction of the schools and their relationship with local charter schools especially is coming into question. Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, says she is concerned about rumblings she’s heard regarding Cleveland...
ideastream.org
Committee convened by Cleveland State president recommends name change for law school
An ad hoc committee convened by Cleveland State University President Laura Bloomberg said Thursday that it has submitted to the school's board of trustees a recommendation to change the name of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Bloomberg had previously accepted the recommendation on Sept. 2. The board of trustees will...
ideastream.org
St. Vincent Charity Hospital to end inpatient and ER services in Cleveland
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center officials announced Wednesday the hospital will discontinue inpatient and emergency room services in November. "Seismic shifts in health care over the last decade have created a challenging environment for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to continue as a traditional acute care hospital," officials said in a media release.
ideastream.org
Kent State's "Strories of Peace, Protest & Reflection" on Ovations Sept. 21
On May 4, 1970, members of the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of Kent State University demonstrators, killing four and wounding nine Kent State students. The impact of the shootings was dramatic. The event triggered a nationwide student strike that forced hundreds of colleges and universities to close. Beyond the direct effects of the May 4, the shootings have come to symbolize the deep political and social divisions that so sharply divided the country during the Vietnam War era.
ideastream.org
Canton City councilman says police issue is about respect, not race
Three Canton City councilmembers walked out of this week’s meeting in solidarity with protesters calling for police reform. The protesters are upset over a grand jury’s decision not to indict a white police officer in the shooting death of a Black man. But for one councilmember the issue is about respect, not race.
ideastream.org
'We can lift up as we climb': Akron Honey expands its business and engagement with community
It doesn’t take a lot of space to have a big impact on your community. That’s the ethos of Akron Honey, a small business started in a vacant lot that’s been producing honey in the city since 2013. Last month, they made a significant investment in their hometown.
ideastream.org
Thinking about getting the new COVID-19 booster? Any time is a good time, health officials say
Public health experts say that getting the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the new Omicron variants is a step towards successfully living with the virus — something we are going to be doing for the long term. “It’s endemic. It’s got staying power like no other,” said Summit...
ideastream.org
Making It: Akron DIY studio Street Craftery brings healing through art
Downtown Akron entrepreneur Da’Shika Street started Street Craftery, a DIY studio, to help the community create art. Street Craftery offers projects for various ages, from making candles to splatter painting. When unrest hit Akron following a controversial police shooting right after she opened, she closed Street Craftery for a...
ideastream.org
5 things to do in NEO: Film Festivals, Cleveland pinball show and more
The 11th annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off Thursday, September 15, at 6 p.m., and it continues for nine days with film screenings at Shaker Square’s Atlas Cinemas. Since 2012, GCUFF has been a platform for celebrating African American filmmakers and enriching Black culture through cinema. Enjoy feature documentaries, short films, panel discussions and symposiums that center around this year’s theme of Afrofuturism.
