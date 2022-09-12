Federal oversight of police has cost Cleveland millions. What’s changed?

On May 4, 1970, members of the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of Kent State University demonstrators, killing four and wounding nine Kent State students. The impact of the shootings was dramatic. The event triggered a nationwide student strike that forced hundreds of colleges and universities to close. Beyond the direct effects of the May 4, the shootings have come to symbolize the deep political and social divisions that so sharply divided the country during the Vietnam War era.

