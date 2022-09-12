Saquon Barkley resurgence is precisely what Giants needed

One of the major backstories heading into the 2022 New York Giants’ season was the comeback and possible resurgence of running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is basically playing for his football future. If Sunday’s performance is any indication of what he’s capable of, Barkley’s football future is bright.

Barkley had 18 rushes for 164 rushing yards — the most of any player in Week 1, and a scored a rushing touchdown. He added six receptions for another 30 yards and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion.

He played 82.8% of snaps and logged in 33.4 fantasy points, which are both league highs among NFL running backs for Week 1.

Any questions if Barkley is ready to resume his place among the NFL’s elite running backs? None? Good, there shouldn’t be.

“He had a good spring, a good summer, and when you have a guy that you have a lot of trust in, you put it in their hands,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “It’s a players’ game. … Trust your players and let them go.”

And let him go they will, but let’s not hope they completely let him go. Barkley has expressed his desire to stay with the Giants. If he keeps this up, that will take care of itself.

Barkley said earlier this summer that he was going to block out the noise and let his play do the talking. Sunday was a scream from the highest mountain top.

“We got the best back in the league, and he showed it today,” wide receiver Sterling Shepard said after the game. “There’s nothing else to be said.”